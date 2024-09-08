Cowboys vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Tom Brady broadcast

The Dallas Cowboys made breaking news just before kickoff in Cleveland between themselves and the Cleveland Browns. Dallas ended its standoff with 2023 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Dak Prescott by signing him to a four-year, $240 million extension on Sunday morning.

He is now the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average per year salary of $60 million, and with his record-setting deal, Dak Prescott gets $39 million more than any QB is scheduled to make over the next 5 years. He also gets an $80M signing bonus - the largest ever, per NFL Media. Prescott's $231 million in guaranteed money also makes him the NFL's owner of the most guaranteed money ever on a contract, beating out his Week 1 opponent and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 guaranteed on his five-year deal.

Both teams will look to erase the bad taste that was the conclusion of their respective 2023 journeys starting with this matchup where the host Browns are favored by 2.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus. The total stands at 41.5, a figure that go could either way with Dallas finishing as the NFL's No.1 scoring offense (29.9 points per game). As a bonus, this game between the Browns and Cowboys serves as Tom Brady's NFL broadcasting debut with Fox Sports. Make sure to stay tapped in when this showdown kicks off since we'll fire up our live blog of this Sunday afternoon matchup. We will provide instant analysis and highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Browns



Date: Sunday, Sep. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

Channel: FOX Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Browns -2.5; O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)