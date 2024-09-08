Cowboys vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Tom Brady broadcast

Micah Parsons spooks Browns backup right tackle Dawand Jones into a false start on fourth down and two. Cleveland still going for it on fourth-and-seven.
Dallas opens up the 2024 season in Cleveland
The Dallas Cowboys made breaking news just before kickoff in Cleveland between themselves and the Cleveland Browns. Dallas ended its standoff with 2023 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Dak Prescott by signing him to a four-year, $240 million extension on Sunday morning.
He is now the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average per year salary of $60 million, and with his record-setting deal, Dak Prescott gets $39 million more than any QB is scheduled to make over the next 5 years. He also gets an $80M signing bonus - the largest ever, per NFL Media. Prescott's $231 million in guaranteed money also makes him the NFL's owner of the most guaranteed money ever on a contract, beating out his Week 1 opponent and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 guaranteed on his five-year deal.
Both teams will look to erase the bad taste that was the conclusion of their respective 2023 journeys starting with this matchup where the host Browns are favored by 2.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus. The total stands at 41.5, a figure that go could either way with Dallas finishing as the NFL's No.1 scoring offense (29.9 points per game). As a bonus, this game between the Browns and Cowboys serves as Tom Brady's NFL broadcasting debut with Fox Sports. Make sure to stay tapped in when this showdown kicks off since we'll fire up our live blog of this Sunday afternoon matchup. We will provide instant analysis and highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch Cowboys vs. Browns
Date: Sunday, Sep. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
Channel: FOX Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Browns -2.5; O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
Dallas rookie corner Caelen Carson gets his revenge on Amari Cooper by knocking the ball out of his hand on his second target.
Former Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper beats Dallas fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson for a six-yard gain on his first target.
Between Zack Martin's sack he allowed and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert's holding penalty on Ezekiel Elliott's first down run, the Cowboys go three-and-out. Browns take over at their the Dallas 46 after a 28-yard punt return.
Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson beats nine-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin for a sack early, forcing a second down and 27. Martin, 33-years-old, is entering the final year of his current contract, and he is unsure how much longer he will be playing football after 2024.
The Cowboys will start with the football after the Browns deferred to the second half.
Micah Parsons sees going up against Myles Garrett today as a direct competition even though they won't ever be on the field at the same time.
"I always love competition," Parsons said on Wednesday. "I felt that even when we played the Rams and [Aaron] Donald. If Donald had two sacks, I need two sacks just because it's the competitive spirit. We kind of both know where we are. Garrett's one of my favorite rushers. Him and Maxx Crosby are kind like my two guys that are just so freaky and gifted. But man, it's going to be exciting to play against him. This is my first time in Cleveland. Well besides the draft, but just to be playing down there, to see the environment is going to be exciting."
Myles Garrett's 88.5 career sacks in 100 career games are the third-most since sacks became tracked as individual stat in 1982, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White. Micah Parsons and Reggie White are the only players in NFL history to have at least 13 sacks in each of their first three seasons.
Most Sacks in 1st 100 Career Games, All-Time
Reggie White 105.0
T.J. Watt 91.5
Myles Garrett 88.5
Sunday's game will feature two of the best pass rushers in football in Cowboys three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons and Browns 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Both Parsons and Garrett racked up exactly 14.0 sacks in 2023, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL, but Parsons had the edge over the Browns superstar despite Garrett ending up with the hardware at the end of the season. Parsons led the entire NFL in quarterback pressures (103), quarterback pressure rate (21.8%) and pass rush win rate (35.3%) -- when a defender beats his block in less than 2.5 seconds. Factoring in that Parsons was double-teamed on 35% of his pass rush plays in 2023, the most in the league among edge players, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, it's remarkable the award didn't go to the Cowboys' All-Pro. There wasn't another edge rusher in the NFL who was double-teamed at a rate of 30% or higher last season with Garrett registering the third-highest double-team rate in the league (28.8%).
Micah Parsons vs. Myles Garrett 2023 season
|Parsons
|Garrett*
Sacks
14.0
14.0
QB Pressures
103
86
QB Pressure Rate
21.8%
18.3%
Pass Rush Win Rate
35.3%
30%
|Double Team Rate
|35%
|28.8%
Forced Fumbles
1
4
* 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year
If Watson doesn't get overwhelmed by Parsons and fellow Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, his top target (and former Cowboys wide receiver) Amari Cooper could thrive Sunday. The Cowboys will be without 2024 NFL interceptions leader in cornerback DaRon Bland after he underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot during the final week of the preseason. That means Dallas' outside corners Sunday will be two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, who is returning after suffering a torn ACL in the lead up to Week 3 last season, and 2024 fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson out of Wake Forest. McCarthy revealed Diggs is now healthy enough to play a full amount of snaps Sunday.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is entering Year 3 of his fully-guaranteed $230 million, and Cleveland has yet to get a return on their investment. It will be interesting to see how he fares without his starting offensive tackles, without star running back Nick Chubb (out with a knee injury) and coming off surgery on his throwing shoulder.
Watson as a Cleveland Brown (since 2022)
|Watson
|NFL Rank*
Completion percentage
59.8%
41st
Pass yards/attempt
6.5
36th
TD-INT
14-9
31st
Passer rating
81.7
37th
* Among 45 QBs with 300-plus pass attempts
Dallas' No. 1 scoring offense starts and ends with the Prescott-to-Lamb connection. What they do well is in direct conflict with what the Browns do well. No receiver in the entire NFL had more targets (70), catches (49) and receiving yards (734) against man coverage in 2023 than Lamb. Prescott averaged the NFL's best completion percentage (66%) and the second-most yards per pass attempt against man coverage (8.8) in the entire league.
On the flip side, no defense ran more man coverage in 2023 than the Browns, who did so on 40.9% of their of their snaps. The key to who has the edge when Prescott drops back to pass is Dallas' pass protection. It is rolling out two rookies as starters on its offensive line in 2024: third-round pick Cooper Beebe at center and first-round pick Tyler Guyton at left tackle. If Guyton can avoid getting regularly punked by Garrett, Prescott and Lamb will be in a position to pick up where they left off in 2023.
How well Cowboys first-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton can hold up against 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will go a long win in deciding the outcome between Dallas and Cleveland today.
Ezekiel Elliott is once again the top running back on the Dallas depth chart in 2024. His rushing yards per game average has declined every season of his career, all the way from 108.7 as a rookie in 2016 to 37.8 in 2023. His 7 straight seasons decreasing his rushing yards per game is the longest streak in NFL history (minimum 100 rushes each season).
CeeDee Lamb broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's Dallas Cowboys single-season catches and receiving yards record catching passes from Prescott last season
CeeDee Lamb NFL Ranks - 2023 Season
NFL Rank
Rec 135 << 1st
Rec yards 1,749 << 2nd
Rec TD 12 3rd
>> Single-season DAL record
The Cleveland Browns will be without both of their starting offensive tackles against the Cowboys with left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackle Jack Conklin as both are ruled out with knee injuries. Big opportunity for Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
Backup quarterback Trey Lance will be inactive today as the Cowboys' emergency third QB.
Prescott ranked as a top three quarterback across the board last season
Dak Prescott Last Season
NFL Rank
Comp pct 69.5% 2nd
Pass yds 4,516 3rd
Pass TD 36 1st <<
>> 1st QB in Cowboys history to lead NFL outright in Pass TD
The Cowboys will be facing a Browns defense that plays much more ferociously at home than on the road. Cleveland went 8-1 at home (13.9 opp PPG, fewest in NFL) and they were 3-6 on road (31.3 opp PPG) including playoffs.
Prescott, the 2023 passing touchdowns leader (36), will take the field with 2023 First-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, last season's receptions leader (135), against 2023 NFL Defensive Player Myles Garrett in a huge strength vs. strength matchup.
Sunday will also be a faceoff between the two quarterback with the most guaranteed money on their contracts in the entire NFL. Cowboys 2023 Second-Team All-Pro Dak Prescott and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas Sunday morning with an NFL record $231 million guaranteed. That breaks the previous record held by Watson on his five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million deal.
Sunday's matchup in Cleveland between the Dallas Cowboys and the host Browns in Week 1 is historic. It's the only the second Week 1 matchup between the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense and the NFL's No. 1 total defense since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger. The Cowboys' led the league with 29.9 points per game, and the Browns led the league in total defense allowing 270.2 total yards per game, the fewest since the 2014 Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks.