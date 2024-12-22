Rookie Buccaneers Bucky Irving has totaled at least 110 yards from scrimmage in three of the last four games too, which is part of why Tampa Bay's offense is one of the best and most balanced in the entire league. They entered Week 16 as the No. 4 scoring offense (28.8 points per game), No. 4 total offense (388.4 total yards per game), No. 4 rushing offense (144.4 rushing yards per game) and No. 4 passing offense (244.0) in the entire NFL.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'
The NFC South-leading Buccaneers face the Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football'
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The 2024 NFL regular season only has three weeks remaining, but the Week 16 edition of "Sunday Night Football" between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) acts as unofficial playoff game.
The visiting Buccaneers entered Week 16 up in the NFC South division by only a game game over the Atlanta Falcons (8-7), but since the Falcons have the head-to-head tiebreaker and won in Week 16 vs. the New York Giants, just one loss could put Tampa Bay on the outside of the NFC postseason bracket.
Dallas entered Week 16 mathematically alive with a 0.1% chance to make the postseason, according to CBS' SportsLine simulation model. However, they are now mathematically eliminated from postseason contention after Jayden Daniels powered the Washington Commanders to a come-from-behind, 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The matchup to watch will certainly be Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ranks inside the top five in the entire league in nearly every key passing metric, versus Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rush Micah Parsons, who leads the entire NFL in sacks (7.5), quarterback pressures (39) and quarterback pressure rate (19.5%, minimum 150 pass rush snaps) since his return from a high ankle sprain in Week 10.
Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more!
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Buccaneers -4, O/U 48.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is on fire. He's scored a touchdown in seven of the last eight games, and he's put up 190 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in just the last two weeks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield entered Week 16 ranking inside the top five in numerous, key pass metric.
"Baker [Mayfield], you don't know what Baker you're gonna get," Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said on Thursday. "You know, Baker's been hooping this year, so he definitely got that, you know, X factor since college. Like it could be the Baker that wipes you off [the map] by 30, and so he's definitely a great challenge. I'm excited for the matchup. This is my first time playing him, and I know he's always juiced up, so it's going to be a great match."
|Baker Mayfield This Season
|NFL QB Rank
Comp Pct
70.8%
3rd
Pass Yards
3,617
4th
Pass Yards/Attempt
7.8
9th
Pass TD
32
3rd
Passer Rating
104.1
6th
Expected Points Added/Play
0.16
5th
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the fifth quarterback in NFL history with a season with 30 or more passing touchdowns while playing for his fourth team or more. He is on pace for 39 passing touchdowns, which would be the most in a season by a player on his fourth team or more.
Most Pass TD in a Season All-Time
On 4th Team (or More)
Team Pass TD Team No.
1999 Steve Beuerlein CAR 36 5th
2024 Baker Mayfield TB 32 4th
2015 Ryan Fitzpatrick NYJ 31 6th
1964 Babe Parilli BOS 31 4th
2022 Geno Smith SEA 30 4th
>> Sam Darnold (MIN): 29 pass TD this season (on 4th team)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is now up to 32 passing touchdowns this season, the third-most in the NFL entering Week 15 and the fourth-most in a season in Buccaneers history.
"I just watched him from afar. I think the competitor is the first thing that jumps out. Actually, the way he plays the game reminds me a lot of an undersized guy, Drew Brees," Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "Pocket passer. Able to make all the throws. Off script plays. He's obviously got a lot of weapons down there in Tampa Bay, but yeah, I would never bet against that guy."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have roared back to an 8-6 record and first place in the NFC South thanks to a four-game winning streak after a 4-6 start to 2024. Should they keep up their current pace, the Buccaneers can become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs in back to back seasons after consecutive 4-6 starts.
