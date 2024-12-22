The Dallas Cowboys have made the playoffs three years in a row, but that streak is in jeopardy heading into their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. They have won three of their last four games to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, including a 30-14 win at Carolina last week. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown to clear his NFL player props. He has only cracked the 100-yard mark one other time this season, and his over/under for receiving yards on Sunday is 72.5 in the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers props.

Tampa Bay is riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a 40-17 win over the Chargers, as running back Bucky Irving had 117 rushing yards on 15 carries. His rushing yards total is 61.5 in the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys NFL prop bets. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Buccaneers vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Tampa Bay here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

After analyzing Buccaneers vs. Cowboys props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield goes Over 247.5 passing yards (-113 on FanDuel). Mayfield is coming off his third four-touchdown performance of the season, completing 22 of 27 passes for 288 yards against the Chargers. He has gone over 230 passing yards in four straight games, cracking the 290-yard mark in two of those outings.

Mayfield has gone over 320 passing yards in four other games this season, making this prop total look low right off the bat. He is facing a Cowboys defense that ranks No. 21 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (219.9), making this an ideal matchup for Mayfield. The AI PickBot has Mayfield finishing with 277.8 passing yards on Sunday night, so the Over is a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has seven other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Buccaneers vs. Cowboys prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Cowboys vs. Buccaneers props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,131 top-rated picks since the start of last season.