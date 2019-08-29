Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 4 NFL picks from expert on 63-46 run

Teams looking for their third straight preseason victory meet Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys (2-1) have given up just 27 points this exhibition season, while the Buccaneers (2-1) have been in three tight games, decided by a total of just five points. Thursday's kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are coming off a 34-0 win over the Houston Texans, while the Bucs tripped up the Cleveland Browns 13-12 last week. Oddsmakers have weighed in on this preseason matchup and list Dallas as a 5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks or NFL predictions, see what elite pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

An acclaimed sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. Now a SportsLine expert, Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, with the regular season fast approaching, Tierney has evaluated Cowboys vs. Buccaneers from every angle and locked in his pointspread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Cowboys not only want to finish the preseason without further injuries, but they want to take advantage of the battle underway for the team's final wide receiver spots. Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson are talented wide outs that will have to perform well to claim a spot on the final 53-man roster. Smith, a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, has suffered two ACL injuries in his pro career, but he has come on strong of late. He leads Dallas with 12 receptions and 157 receiving yards (13.1 average) this preseason. He has been limited to just 14 games in his first three seasons in the league and he was completely out of football in 2018.

Wilson, a sixth-round pick from last year, spent the entire season on injured reserve. He has played in two exhibition games, missing the second game against the Rams in Hawaii due to a concussion he suffered in Week 1. Wilson has six receptions for 73 yards (12.2 average).

But just because Dallas has put up 30 more points than their opposition this preseason, doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread on Thursday night.

Tierney also knows one position Bucs coach Bruce Arians wants to see improved over last season is running back. Tampa Bay ranked 31st in the league last year at 3.92 yards per rush. The Buccaneers committed to the run last week against the Browns, rushing 25 times as a team. Peyton Barber is the incumbent top back returning from last year, leading Tampa Bay with 871 yards and five touchdowns. He's had eight carries for 26 yards so far this preseason.

The top contender looking to unseat him as the primary back is Ronald Jones, a second-round pick out of USC in 2018, who rushed 23 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in 2018. He has rushed for 33 yards this preseason. Also in the mix is second-year undrafted back Dare Ogunbowale, who leads Tampa Bay in rushing during the preseason with 90 yards and two touchdowns.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but he's isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike Tierney's strong Buccaneers vs. Cowboys pick, all from the acclaimed expert who went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread last season, and find out.