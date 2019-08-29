Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 4 NFL picks from proven expert on 63-46 run

Players looking for one more opportunity to shine before cut-down day get that chance Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys meet in a preseason finale in Arlington, Texas. Both teams enter the game 2-1 and both look to finish the preseason strong, something they haven't done much of the past few years. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 3-5 in its last eight preseason finales, while Tampa Bay is 1-7 in that span. Dallas is listed as a 5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33.5. Check out what elite pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say before making any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks or NFL predictions of your own.

With star running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout stretching to the end of the preseason, Tierney knows Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be focused on the team's options at that position. The competition has been strong. Rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber Jr. are in a battle with first-year back Jordan Chunn and veterans Darius Jackson and Alfred Morris. Pollard leads the competition with 15 carries for 84 yards (5.6 average) and one touchdown, while Chunn has 13 attempts for 47 yards (3.6 average) and Weber 17 carries for 47 yards.

The Cowboys also look to shore up their defense and will get a good look at a number of players, including rookie linebacker Justin Phillips, who leads the defense with 16 tackles, including 11 solo. Also helping his cause to make the roster is four-year veteran linebacker Justin March, who has 13 tackles, 10 solo.

But just because Dallas has won its last two preseason games, doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread on Thursday night.

Tierney also knows one position Bucs coach Bruce Arians wants to see improved over last season is running back. Tampa Bay ranked 31st in the league last year at 3.92 yards per rush. The Buccaneers committed to the run last week against the Browns, rushing 25 times as a team. Peyton Barber is the incumbent top back returning from last year, leading Tampa Bay with 871 yards and five touchdowns. He's had eight carries for 26 yards so far this preseason.

The top contender looking to unseat him as the primary back is Ronald Jones, a second-round pick out of USC in 2018, who rushed 23 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in 2018. He has rushed for 33 yards this preseason. Also in the mix is second-year undrafted back Dare Ogunbowale, who leads Tampa Bay in rushing during the preseason with 90 yards and two touchdowns.

