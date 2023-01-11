The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football to wrap up NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. Dallas didn't end the season on a high note, getting blown out 26-6 in Week 18 by the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay already clinched their division title and rested their starters in Week 18. Both teams lost outright and failed to cover the spread last week.

Dallas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 45.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -145, Tampa Bay +122

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here



Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott is the ultimate competitor under center. Prescott owns a strong combination of athleticism and accuracy. The two-time Pro Bowler is able to improvise and extend the play when needed. Prescott has thrown for 2,860 yards with 23 passing touchdowns and a QBR of 58.3. He has thrown for at least three passing scores in four games.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is a slick and smooth route-runner for Dallas. Lamb excels in the slot and has the talent to create separation with ease. The Oklahoma product is fifth in the NFL in receptions (107), sixth in receiving yards (1,359) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (nine). Lamb has racked up at least 100 receiving yards in five of his last nine matchups. See who to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's offense has been elevated by its passing attack. This unit was ranked second in passing yards per game (269.8) and is led by quarterback Tom Brady. The 15-time Pro Bowl selection finished the regular season third in passing yards (4,694) and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (25).

Brady has thrown for 300-plus yards in five outings. On Jan. 1, he went 34 of 45 for a season-high 432 yards and three passing touchdowns. Receiver Mike Evans continues to dominate on the outside. Evans has the leaping ability to pull down contested catches consistently and has a strong rapport with Brady. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the team in receiving yards (1,124) and receiving touchdowns (six) with 77 receptions. He also reeled in 19 grabs of 20-plus yards. See who to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 161-113 roll on NFL picks, and find out.