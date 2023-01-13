The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will match up on Monday Night Football to close out NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. Dallas leads the all-time series 15-6 but has dropped two straight games, including a 19-3 loss in Week 1. Tom Brady is also 7-0 against the Cowboys in his career. Dallas rolls into the NFL playoff bracket 2023 ranked fourth in the league in points per game (27.5), while Tampa Bay is 13th in points allowed (21.1).

Dallas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 45.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -140, Tampa Bay +118

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas owns a strong and stout defense. The Cowboys are able to wreak havoc in the backfield and force their opponents into mistakes. They are first in the NFL in opponent turnovers (33) and tied for third in total sacks (54). This unit has recorded at least three sacks in 10 games this year.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is explosive and athletic off the edge. Parsons has powerful hands and is able to make plays all over the field. The two-time Pro Bowler ranks seventh in the NFL in sacks (13.5) and is tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three). He's also logged 65 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. The 23-year-old finished with at least two sacks in six games this season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay plays solid defense and doesn't make life easy on opposing offenses. The Buccaneers are ninth in the league in total defense (324.3) and pass defense (203.6). The Buccaneers own one of the top linebacker duos in the NFL, as Lavonte David and Devin White are athletic defenders.

Tampa Bay plays solid defense and doesn't make life easy on opposing offenses. The Buccaneers are ninth in the league in total defense (324.3) and pass defense (203.6). The Buccaneers own one of the top linebacker duos in the NFL, as Lavonte David and Devin White are athletic defenders.

David is a tackling machine who can be a force against the run. The Nebraska product is tied for first on the squad in total tackles (124) along with 10 tackles for loss and five pass deflections. He's logged double-digit stops in four matchups. White has been a strong tackler with sideline-to-sideline speed. The LSU product is an effective blitzer who consistently shoots the gaps. White is also tied for first in total stops (124) with eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has plenty of awareness, recovering a fumble in three straight games.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points.

