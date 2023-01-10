Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup with Tom Brady and the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys went 12-5 in the regular season and locked down the fifth seed and top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff bracket. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay logged an 8-9 record to win its second consecutive division title. These teams faced off in Week 1, with the Buccaneers coming out on top, 19-3.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -155, Tampa Bay +130

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas owns one of the most balanced offenses in the league. The Cowboys were 11th in total offense (354.9), 14th in passing offense (219.8) and ninth in rushing offense (135.2) during the regular season. The ground game was prevalent throughout the year, logging 150-plus yards in eight games. Running back Tony Pollard is electric in open space due to his elusiveness and smooth hands coming out of the backfield. Pollard leads the team in rushing yards (1,007) while being tied for 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (nine) and seventh in yards per carry (5.2).

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the bruising force in the backfield. Elliott has excellent vision and knows how to follow his blocks and gain positive yards. The Ohio State product has amassed 876 yards and is tied for fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns (12). Elliott had a stretch of nine straight games in which he finished with a touchdown on the ground.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's offense has been elevated by its passing attack. This unit was ranked second in passing yards per game (269.8) and is led by quarterback Tom Brady. The 15-time Pro Bowl selection finished the regular season third in passing yards (4,694) and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (25).

Brady has thrown for 300-plus yards in five outings. On Jan. 1, he went 34 of 45 for a season-high 432 yards and three passing touchdowns. Receiver Mike Evans continues to dominate on the outside. Evans has the leaping ability to pull down contested catches consistently and has a strong rapport with Brady. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the team in receiving yards (1,124) and receiving touchdowns (six) with 77 receptions. He also reeled in 19 grabs of 20-plus yards.

