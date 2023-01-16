A primetime affair on Monday Night Football features the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) meeting on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. This will be Dallas' first playoff road game since 2018, when they fell 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, Tampa Bay hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round and secured a 31-15 victory. Cowboys vs. Buccaneers marks the final game of the opening round of the NFL playoffs 2023.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -140, Tampa Bay +118

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Tight end Dalton Schultz possesses athleticism and secure hands. Schultz gives maximum effort in the run game and has a strong rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott. The Stanford product has reeled in 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He's recorded 50-plus yards in five games this season.

Receiver Noah Brown is another pass-catcher who runs smooth routes. Brown uses his size (6-foot-2) to snag contested balls. The Ohio State product caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. On Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay, he finished with five receptions for 68 yards. Michael Gallup provides Dallas with another dynamic weapon. Gallup owns light feet and reliable hands all over the field. The Colorado State product snagged 39 balls for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2022.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is ranked ninth in passing yards allowed (203.6), giving up fewer than 200 in eight outings this season. Cornerback Carlton Davis III is a big defender with a knack for the ball. Davis III excels in zone coverage and has strong play recognition skills. The Auburn product totaled 65 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception.

On Dec. 18, he finished six total stops and four pass breakups. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is an athletic and versatile defender. Winfield Jr. plays with plenty of confidence and is constantly around the ball. The Minnesota product is fourth on the team in total tackles (80) with seven tackles for loss and three pass deflections despite missing four games. In the season finale, Winfield Jr. had 13 total stops.

