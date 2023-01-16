The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) and Dallas Cowboys (12-5) have only met twice before in the NFL playoffs, with Dallas taking both wins in the early 1980s. However, since Tom Brady has been the Buccaneers' quarterback, Tampa Bay is a perfect 2-0 against Dallas heading into their Monday Night Football matchup to punctuate NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. These two teams met in this season's NFL Kickoff Game, and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was the biggest difference-maker with 21 carries for 127 yards in Tampa's 19-3 win.

Dallas is favored by three points in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 45.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas -145, Tampa Bay +122

DAL: Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here



Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have given up the 10th-most rushing yards this season (1,721), but opponents have run the fourth-most times against them (411 attempts). The main reason has been to slow down Dallas' relentless pass rush, which has generated the third-highest pressure rate in the league (25.2%). That could be an issue for Tampa Bay's beat-up offensive line, as starting center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) has been a limited participant in practice this week, and starting guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) was downgraded on Friday and did not suit up.

Tampa took the opportunity to rest many of its players for most of the game in Week 18, but the Buccaneers have only eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground once since their Week 11 bye. Moreover, the Cowboys have forced 17 turnovers from opponents since Week 13. See who to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Receiver Russell Gage is a versatile weapon who lines up in multiple spots for Tampa Bay. Gage has plenty of speed and runs smooth routes to create separation. The LSU product has caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He's gone over 50 yards in two of his last four games.

Tight end Cade Otton does an admirable job blocking and plays very physical at the point of attack. Otton runs solid routes against linebackers and owns soft hands. The Washington product reeled in 42 passes with 391 yards and two scores this season and has registered more than 60 receiving yards in three games. See who to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 161-113 roll on NFL picks, and find out.