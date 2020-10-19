Who's Playing

Arizona @ Dallas

Current Records: Arizona 3-2; Dallas 2-3

What to Know

This Monday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per matchup. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium. Despite their defensive woes, the Cowboys strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.6 points per game.

Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Giants last week, sneaking past 37-34. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Ezekiel Elliott, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona turned the game against the New York Jets into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 496 yards to 285. Arizona captured a comfortable 30-10 win last week. They can attribute much of their success to QB Kyler Murray, who passed for one TD and 380 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 31 yards, and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the other end of that TD and tacked on 131 yards receiving. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Murray this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cowboys going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past five games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Dallas up to 2-3 and the Cardinals to a reciprocal 3-2. Dallas is 0-1 after wins this year, Arizona 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington,, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington,, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.