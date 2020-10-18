The Dallas Cowboys will turn to quarterback Andy Dalton this week when they battle the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Dalton takes over for Dak Prescott (ankle), who is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome injury last Sunday. Both teams are coming off victories. Arizona (3-2) rolled to a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets, while Dallas (2-3) rallied behind Dalton for a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and Dallas leads the all-time series 56-31-1. The Cardinals are one-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 55.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Cowboys. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Cowboys vs. Cardinals:

Cowboys vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -1

Cowboys vs. Cardinals over-under: 55.5 points

Cowboys vs. Cardinals money line: Cardinals -120, Cowboys +100

ARI: 16th in the NFL in points per game at 25.6

DAL: 0-5 against the spread this season

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray has been electric so far this season. Last week against the New York Jets, Murray threw for a career-high 380 yards. He leads all quarterbacks with 296 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. He is the fourth QB since 1970 with five or more rushing TDs in the team's first five games of a season. He is looking for his third road game in a row with a 100-plus rating.

Running back Kenyan Drake leads the Cardinals in rushing, carrying 85 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He has converted 20 first downs. In his only career game against Dallas, as a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Drake had 72 yards from scrimmage.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite that, Arizona is not a lock to cover the Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread. That's because Dallas still has a strong offense, despite the loss of Prescott. After taking over last week, Dalton completed 9-of-11 attempts for 111 yards and a 108.7 rating. He has six touchdowns and no interceptions for a 100.5 rating in three career starts against the Cardinals.

Also powering the offense is running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has rushed 89 times for 364 yards and five touchdowns. He has one explosive play and converted 26 first downs. Against the Giants, Elliott had 105 yards from scrimmage, including 91 yards rushing and two TDs. In his last meeting against Arizona, he had 94 yards from scrimmage with one rushing touchdown.

