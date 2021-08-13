The Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2021 NFL preseason schedule on Friday when they take on the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, had trouble defensively a year ago and finished tied for second in the NFC East with the New York Giants at 6-10. Opponents outscored Dallas 473-395, an average of 29.5 to 24.7 per game. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were third in the NFC West at 8-8 and outscored their opponents 410-367, an average of 25.6 to 22.9.

The game from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. Dallas finished last season averaging 371.8 yards per game, 14th-best in the league, while Arizona was sixth at 384.6. Arizona is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 38. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cowboys vs. Cardinals over-under: 38 points

Cowboys vs. Cardinals money line: Cowboys +105, Cardinals -125

DAL: Cowboys are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as underdogs

ARI: Over is 5-1 in the Cardinals' last six home games

Why the Cardinals can cover

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray, entering his third year, won't see more than one quarter of action, but is expected to push the pace early. Murray played in all 16 games a year ago, completing 375 of 558 passes (67.2 percent) for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was intercepted 12 times and had a rating of 94.3. He also was the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 133 times for 819 yards (6.2 average) and 11 touchdowns.

Backup QB Colt McCoy is expected to see a lot of action. McCoy was a backup for the New York Giants a year ago, playing in four games. In those games, he completed 40 of 66 passes (60.6 percent) for 375 yards and one touchdown. He was also intercepted once and had a rating of 75.0. In 10 seasons, mainly as a backup, McCoy has completed 60.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 6,455 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has 28 career interceptions.

Why the Cowboys can cover

With Dak Prescott still being held out with shoulder concerns, backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci will see a lot of action. With no other real options in camp, Dallas will likely see how they do under pressure. In the loss to Pittsburgh, Gilbert threw for 104 yards, but was sacked twice. In one game last season, Gilbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

DiNucci, listed third on the depth chart, also saw limited action a year ago. He appeared in three games, completing 23 of 43 passes (53.5 percent) for 219 yards. He was Dallas' seventh-round pick out of James Madison in 2020. As a senior in college, he started all 16 games at quarterback, passing for 3,441 yards, including 29 touchdowns, and completed nearly 71 percent of his throws. He also rushed 122 times for 569 yards and seven scores.

