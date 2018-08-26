Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds: Top-rated expert on 22-9 roll reveals insider picks for Sunday Night Football

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason will wrap up on Sunday Night Football at 8 p.m. ET with the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are 3-point favorites after opening as slight underdogs, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 39.5, down one from the opener. Before you lock in any Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, you need to listen to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White.

The CBS Sports NFL editor finished in the top 1 percent of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest last season, tying for 18th out of a record 2,748 competitors. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest, the nation's top handicapping tournament. What's more, White already has been on point with his preseason NFL picks. Last week, he advised SportsLine members to support the favored Packers against the Steelers. The result: Green Bay rolled to a 51-34 victory to line the wallets of those who followed White's advice.



Now, he has released a confident spread pick for Sunday Night Football, which he's sharing over at SportsLine. You'll want to see which side he's supporting as White looks to build on an incredible spread record of 22-9 during the past two seasons in games involving Dallas or Arizona.



White knows both clubs are in rebuilding mode of sorts, particularly the Cardinals. They have a new coach in Steve Wilks following the retirement of Bruce Arians and will have a new signal caller after Carson Palmer also called it a career. Expectations are meager for Arizona, but the Cardinals (2-0) have been successful in the preseason thus far.



This is in large part because of their quarterback competition. Oft-injured veteran Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen were both effective last week in a 20-15 victory against the Saints, who did not send out quarterback Drew Brees.



Bradford completed all six of his passes for 61 yards, while Rosen went 10 of 16 for 107 yards and a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk. All-Pro running back David Johnson, who missed last year with a broken wrist, has looked strong in the preseason. He had six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans.



The Cowboys (0-2) have some transitions to make of their own following the retirement of iconic tight end Jason Witten and the release of leading receiver Dez Bryant. Dak Prescott led two scoring drives last week against the Bengals, but the defensive reserves let down in the second half of the 21-13 defeat. Prescott went 10 of 15 for 86 yards.



Former Baylor basketball standout Rico Gathers, who is a candidate to succeed Witten at tight end, had two catches for 32 yards including a highlight-reel grab in traffic. Fellow tight end prospect Blake Jarwin had two receptions for 11 yards.



We can tell you White is leaning Over, but he has also identified the X-factor that he knows determine the outcome, and sharing it only at SportsLine.



Who wins Cardinals-Cowboys? And what major X-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the SuperContest guru who 22-9 on spread picks involving these teams.