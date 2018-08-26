Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds: Top-rated expert on 22-9 run releases insider picks for Sunday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 NFL preseason action on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. It's third game for both teams. The Cardinals are favored by a field goal on Sunday Night Football after opening as one-point underdogs, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 39, down 1.5 from the opening line after considerable betting on the Under. Arizona enters Sunday's showdown undefeated in the preseason with wins over the Chargers and Saints, while Dallas is still searching for its first victory. Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen will reportedly be a game-time decision with a thumb injury. Before you lock in any Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, you need to listen to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White.

Last week, the favored Packers rolled to a 51-34 victory over the Steelers.



White knows both clubs are in rebuilding mode of sorts, particularly the Cardinals. They have a new coach in Steve Wilks following the retirement of Bruce Arians and will have a new signal caller after Carson Palmer also called it a career. Expectations are meager for Arizona, but the Cardinals (2-0) have been successful in the preseason thus far.

This is in large part because of their quarterback competition. Oft-injured veteran Sam Bradford and Rosen were both effective last week in a 20-15 victory against the Saints, who did not send out quarterback Drew Brees.

Bradford completed all six of his passes for 61 yards, while Rosen went 10 of 16 for 107 yards and a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk. All-Pro running back David Johnson, who missed last year with a broken wrist, has looked strong in the preseason. He had six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans.

White also knows the Cowboys (0-2) enter their third preseason game with a lot of questions on offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been impressive in the preseason so far, completing over 70 percent of his passes for two touchdowns. He also led two scoring drives last week against the Bengals, but the offense sputtered after Prescott was taken out.

The Cowboys are still searching for a go-to receiver after losing Dez Bryant and Jason Witten in the offseason. Former Baylor basketball standout Rico Gathers has shown flashes in his first two preseason games, recording four catches for 41 yards. Darius Jackson had seven targets against the Bengals last week, but only converted four of them for 22 yards. Terrance Williams had the Cowboys' lone receiving touchdown, posting a 2-16-1 stat line.

