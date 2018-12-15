Cowboys vs. Colts odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Dallas games

Surging teams collide in Indianapolis on Sunday when the 7-6 Colts host the 8-5 Cowboys. It's a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium and the game has major implications on the NFL playoff picture. Indianapolis has won six of seven and is vying for the second AFC wild-card berth, while Dallas has won five straight and can clinch the NFC East with a win. Sportsbooks list Indianapolis as a three-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Colts odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Colts picks and predictions, see what Cowboys expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt, a former college running back who founded the Football Gameplan analysis site, has an uncanny feel for the Cowboys. He's nailed five straight spread picks for or against Dallas, and 10 of 13 dating back to last season.

In Week 13, with Dallas getting a touchdown at home against the high-flying Saints, Hunt told his followers to back the Cowboys without hesitation. He said Dallas' athletic defense would give New Orleans fits. The result: Cowboys 13, Saints 10 -- an outright upset. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has spotted huge value in the Colts vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV) line and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Colts are coming off a huge 24-21 victory in Houston, where they snapped the Texans' win streak at nine games. Indianapolis also has won four straight at home, with quarterback Andrew Luck throwing 13 touchdowns against three interceptions. For the season, Luck has been sacked just 16 times, second-fewest in the NFL. He's completed 68 percent of his throws for 3,759 yards and 34 touchdowns against 13 picks.

The home team has covered four of the last five in this series, and Indy has covered four straight against winning teams.

But just because the Colts are at home and Luck looks as healthy as ever doesn't mean they'll cover a field goal against the red-hot Cowboys.

Dallas has covered all five games during its win streak, with running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring five touchdowns and averaging 172 yards from scrimmage in that span. He had an astounding 40 touches in last week's overtime win over the Eagles. Elliott is complementing recently acquired receiver Amari Cooper, who has exploded for five touchdowns in his past three games.

The Cowboys rank second with 18.9 points allowed per game, and have not given up more than 23 since Week 9. Plus, the Colts could be without receiver TY Hilton, who was absent from practice all week with an ankle injury. Hilton has at least seven receptions in the last four games and topped 100 yards three times over that span.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning Over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's identified a crucial X-factor that has him going big on one side. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers Cowboys vs. Colts? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, from a former running back who's 5-0 on Cowboys picks.