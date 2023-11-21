The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will collide in an NFC East battle on Thanksgiving Day on CBS and Paramount+. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 33-10 win on the road against the Carolina Panthers, while the Commanders suffered a 31-19 setback against the New York Giants last week. Dallas has won four of its last five games, while Washington enters Thursday's matchup having lost four of its last five. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 11-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Thursday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys

Commanders vs. Cowboys date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Commanders vs. Cowboys time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Commanders

Before tuning into Thursday's Cowboys vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Commanders vs. Cowboys, the model is backing the Cowboys to cover the spread at home. The Cowboys have dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years. In fact, Dallas is 10-4 in its last 14 games against Washington. The Cowboys have also won 12 of their last 15 games against an opponent from the NFC East.

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games at home and the Cowboys feature one of the league's most disciplined defenses. The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in total defense, giving up just 266.3 yards per game. Dallas has yet to give up more than 20 points at home this season, a big reason why the Cowboys cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

