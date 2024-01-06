The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are set to square off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 4-12 overall and 1-6 at home, while Dallas is 11-5 overall and 3-5 on the road. The rivalry dates back to 1960 and the Cowboys own a 77-48-2 advantage in the all-time series. That includes wins and covers in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two franchises. A Dallas win clinches the NFC East and the No. 2 seed for the Cowboys.

This time around, Dallas is favored by 13 points in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds and the over/under is set at 46.5 points. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Commanders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Cowboys -13

Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Cowboys vs. Commanders money line: Cowboys -881, Commanders +558

Cowboys vs. Commanders picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Commanders live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Last week, the Cowboys pulled out a 20-19 victory over the Lions that vaulted them back into first in the NFC East. CeeDee Lamb turned in a dominant performance by picking up 227 receiving yards and scoring a 92-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was Lamb's eighth 100-yard game of the season and he now leads the NFL with 122 receptions.

Despite the victory, the Cowboys failed to cover the spread for a third consecutive week and are now 9-7 against the spread for the season. However, they did cover comfortably as 13-point home favorites against the Commanders earlier this season, earning a 45-10 victory in Week 12. Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns on only 32 pass attempts in that contest.

What you need to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, the Commanders suffered their seventh straight loss when they went down 27-10 against the 49ers in Week 17. Terry McLaurin had four catches for 61 yards and scored a 41-yard touchdown in the loss but there wasn't much else that went right for Washington, who turned it over twice and only managed 225 yards of total offense.

Despite a difficult first season as Washington's starter, Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Commanders. He was sacked 61 times, threw 19 interceptions and fumbled five times this season. However, he has thrown for 3,793 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 264 yards and five touchdowns as a runner. They'll need to continue to be aggressively on offense to hang with Dallas on Sunday.

How to make Commanders vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Cowboys, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Commanders spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.