Sam Howell the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) are set to host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) in a NFC East rivalry game on Sunday at FedEx Field. Howell will be making his first career NFL start after Washington opted to bench Carson Wentz following his three interception performance in Week 17. The Commanders have been officially eliminated from postseason contention, while Dallas enters this matchup as the No. 5 seed in the NFC Playoffs, but could climb as high as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the 49ers and Eagles.

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under: 40.5 points

Cowboys vs. Commanders money line: Washington +270, Dallas -345

What you need to know about the Commanders

With the playoffs officially out of the picture, Washington head coach Ron Rivera decided to bench Wentz in favor of rookie Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina. Howell has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game, but showed promise during training camp and in limited preseason action. Getting Howell some game action will give the Commanders a better idea as to how he fits into their future plans. Taylor Heinicke, who went 5-3-1 in his nine starts this season, will serve as Howell's backup.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin needs just two yards to set a career high in single season receiving yards. The former Ohio State standout enters Week 18 with 74 receptions for 1,117 yards and four touchdowns, despite Washington's quarterback struggles.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas had 124 penalty yards, but was still able to grind out a win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz filled up the stat sheet, catching seven passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys' offense rank seconds in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns with 24 on the season. The Dallas rushing attack is led by the duo of Ezekiel Elliott (886 yards and 12 touchdowns on 223 carries) and Tony Pollard (988 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries, 39 receptions, 371 yards, three TD receptions). With a potential division title and home playoff game on the line, Dallas will likely be playing its full arsenal of starters on both sides of the ball.

