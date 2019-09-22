Cowboys vs. Dolphins: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Dallas 2-0-0; Miami 0-2-0

What to Know

Dallas will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Miami at 1 p.m. ET. Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory.

The Cowboys won their last contest against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over Washington last week, winning 31-21. QB Dak Prescott earned his paycheck as he threw three TDs and picked up 69 yards on the ground on five carries. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 123.50.

Meanwhile, Miami was the 34-33 winner over New England when they last met Dec. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Miami was dealt a punishing 43-nothing defeat at the hands of New England. The Dolphins were down by 23-nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 0-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 9 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 192 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.05

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.