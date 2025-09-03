The NFL season is about to kick off, and what better way to start the season than two NFC East rivals squaring off with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The top sportsbooks all are offering a multitude of player props for this contest, including ones for star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and AJ Brown.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. So which star wideout's props offer the most value ahead of this Thursday showdown?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each wideout's props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Cowboys-Eagles game, including more player props.

Receiving yardage props

AJ Brown: 69.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

CeeDee Lamb: 71.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Brown Under 69.5 (4 stars)



Brown has gone Under 69.5 receiving yards in four of his past five contests and is only projected for 56.3 receiving yards to start the season against the Cowboys.

Receptions props

AJ Brown: 4.5 (Over -140, Under +106)

CeeDee Lamb: 6.5 (Over +106, Under -140)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Brown Under 4.5 (4 stars)

Brown has been calculated for 3.7 receptions here, making that Under at plus money a worthy play at 4 stars. Brown has gone Under 4.5 catches in five consecutive games when facing a bottom-third defense like the Cowboys are projected to be.