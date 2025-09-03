The NFL season is about to start, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick things off on Thursday, Sept. 4. All of the top sportsbooks are offering a giant prop menu for this NFC East contest, including several offerings surrounding Cowboys gunslinger Dak Prescott and Eagles dual-threat star Jalen Hurts.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based each player's average across the simulations. So which quarterback props offer the most value ahead of Thursday night's showdown?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire game, including more player props.

Passing yardage props

Jalen Hurts: 212.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Dak Prescott: 248.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Hurts Under 212.5 (4.5 stars)



Hurts has been projected for 179 passing yards by the model. He's gone Under this line in seven of his past 10 games, averaging 165.3 passing yards over that stretch.

Passing touchdowns props

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over +120, Under -160)

Dak Prescott: 1.5 (Over +112, Under -148)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Prescott Over 1.5 (3.5 stars)



Prescott comes in at 1.8 passing touchdowns for this contest and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his past five games.

Total completions props

Jalen Hurts: 18.5 (Over +102, Under -136)

Dak Prescott: 23.5 (Over -108, Under -122)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Hurts Under 18.5 (4 stars)



Hurts has gone Under 18.5 completions in 12 of his past 15 games when the Eagles have been favorites, and his projection for this contest sits at 15.1.

Rushing yardage props

Jalen Hurts: 36.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Dak Prescott: 6.5 (Over -108, Under -122)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Hurts Over 36.5 (4 stars)



In the last 10 games in which the Eagles have been favorites, Hurts has exceeded 36.5 rushing yards seven times. Hurts comes in at 51.1 yards on the ground for this clash against Dallas.