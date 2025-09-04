Life comes at you fast. One minute the confetti is raining down after the Super Bowl and you're thinking we won't see football for eons. Then you turn around, and Micah Parsons is on the Packers, Travis Kelce is engaged and the 2025 NFL season is about to kick off.

Every NFL season is special — mostly because it's just a non-stop barrage of betting on, er, watching football — but this feels like it could be a GREAT one.

The opener is a fun one, too, with the NFL pitting the Eagles vs. the Cowboys, Philadelphia basking in yet another recent Super Bowl victory, and the Cowboys forced into hostile territory amid the Parsons trade and an excellent Netflix special on Jerry Jones looming behind everything.

Every year features more and more pressure for the Cowboys, and 2025 is no different. So, good luck, and here are the absolutely loaded Eagles.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner. Also make sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Cowboys-Eagles game.

Top straight bet (spread, money line or total)

Under 47.5 points

The move was — as my colleague R.J. White did over on SportsLine — to bet the Eagles when they were favored by less than a touchdown, with the Parsons stuff up in the air. Once he got traded, the line took off like crazy, with the Eagles currently sitting at -8.5 just about everywhere. That's too rich for my blood in a Week 1 divisional game with a lot of unknowns about Dallas, thanks in part to the Parsons move as well as an entirely new, first-time head coaching staff.

Philly will want to show out for the fans, but I'm not sure the Eagles are going to be excessively gaudy on offense either. This game should be a whole lot of Saquon Barkley, and if it gets out of hand, a decent amount of Will Shipley. The Eagles probably wouldn't mind running up the score on their hated rival, but beating Dallas is way down the list of things they want to accomplish, well behind "defending a Super Bowl title." Get in, get out, hammer the Dallas run defense, and let the Cowboys waltz through the backdoor with Dak Prescott passing a bunch in the second half.

I think Philly can chomp enough clock in the run game on every possession that they get out of here with a low-scoring, fairly casual victory. Give me Under 47.5 as my favorite "traditional" bet in this game.

Eagles-Cowboys player props

Dak Prescott Over 36.5 pass attempts (-105 at FanDuel)

Again, let's lean into a game script for this matchup. If the Cowboys' defense is magically able to stop the Eagles' run game, then maybe this one is in trouble. But if the Cowboys get behind at all, it's easy to see Schottenheimer panicking a little and going full pass in this position. That might not equate to great success for Dak (although I tend to think he'll end up with a decent game), but it will end up with Dak passing a lot. The juice is pretty high on this in some places at the moment, but you can still find a good price if you shop around.

Javonte Williams Under 35.5 rushing yards (-130 at Fanatics)

Correlation, baby! If you think this game will feature the Eagles running a ton and running successfully, it's pretty unlikely that Javonte Williams, who has been largely ineffective since coming back from injury the last two years, is going to crack 40 yards. Brian Schottenheimer will no doubt want to run the ball, but I'm not sure how long the Cowboys can try to jam the rock into a nasty interior defense for Philadelphia before letting Dak Prescott throw the ball. This number probably trickles down to 34.5 and maybe a little lower, but Williams should see enough carries to prevent it from cratering. He's only topped 50 yards a handful of times in the last two years, and it's been with a massive workload and against easier rush defenses.

Anytime touchdown

Saquon Barkley ATD + Jalen Hurts ATD (+185 parlay on DraftKings)

Sometimes it's best just to keep it simple, and we're doing that with a pair of touchdowns from the two biggest usage guys on the Eagles. Saquon is going to get fed, and I expect him to see some serious positive touchdown regression this season, starting in the first game. Hurts anytime touchdown was pretty mispriced for much of last year, and the combo here is simply too good of value to ignore.

Odds boost notes

Worth noting here is DK offering a 50% boost for Thursday night touchdown scorers, so you can get this pretty simple and pretty chalky two-leg touchdown parlay all the way up to +273, which is a ridiculous price.