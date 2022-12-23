Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-1; Dallas 10-4

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 24 at AT&T Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Philadelphia 19.14, Dallas 19.21), so any points scored will be well earned.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 25-20 this past Sunday. It was another big night for Philadelphia's QB Jalen Hurts, who accumulated 315 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 61 yards. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 120.20. Hurts' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Philadelphia's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Chicago's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 61 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 40-34. Dallas was up 21-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from WR Noah Brown, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Dak Prescott, who passed for three TDs and 256 yards on 30 attempts. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 168.

The Eagles are now 13-1 while Dallas sits at 10-4. Philadelphia has clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the NFC. Dallas has clinched a playoff berth as the current fifth seed in the NFC. Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Commanders Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 32-21. In other words, don't count the Cowboys out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.