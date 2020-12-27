Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-9-1; Dallas 5-9

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.93 points per matchup. The Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas should still be riding high after a win, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.

Dallas was expected to lose against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Dallas came out on top against San Francisco by a score of 41-33. Dallas' RB Tony Pollard was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. DB Donovan Wilson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Eagles came within a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they wound up with a 33-26 loss. QB Jalen Hurts put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 338 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hurts this season.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 3. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Philadelphia's defeat took them down to 4-9-1 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 5-9. One last thing to keep an eye on: Dallas gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 53 yards on 7.57 yards per rush. That's bad news for the Eagles, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against Arizona.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.17

Odds

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.