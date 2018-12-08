Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Dallas games

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFC East showdown on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Dallas is 7-5 and has won four in a row, while Philly is 6-6 with two-consecutive victories of its own. Dallas is a field goal favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 44.5, up from an open of 43. Dallas started its win streak with a 27-20 victory at Philly, so before you make any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt knows the Eagles are beginning to look more like the defending Super Bowl champions that they are. Philly has won two straight and is just a game behind Dallas for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys four weeks ago, but Dallas had no answer for tight end Zach Ertz, who caught 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Wentz passed for 360 yards.

This time around, the Eagles are establishing a running game behind Josh Adams. The rookie out of Notre Dame has received the bulk of carries the last two games, and the Eagles have controlled the clock and won each contest. Adams has 42 carries for 169 yards in wins over the Giants and Redskins.

Just because the Eagles are on the upswing doesn't mean they can cover against the division-rival Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott ran through the Eagles' defense four weeks ago, gaining 187 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches and hit pay dirt twice. As much as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have grabbed the headlines, it's Elliott who is still the key to the Cowboys' offense. During the four-game streak, Elliott has 470 yards rushing on a 5.2 average and has scored a total of five times.

The Cowboys' defense ranks fourth against the run and sixth against the pass, and that complete unit had its moment against the Saints, holding the prolific Drew Brees and Co. to just 10 points.

