The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are set to square off in an NFC East matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 5-9 overall and 3-4 at home, while the Eagles are 4-9-1 and 1-6 on the road. The Cowboys are one game behind Washington for the NFC East lead, and the Eagles are 1.5 games behind.

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Cowboys +3

Cowboys vs. Eagles over-under: 49.5 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Dallas +140; Philadelphia +160

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 this past Sunday. It was the second consecutive win for the Cowboys. Tony Pollard had career-high a six receptions, a season-high 132 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs for the first time in his career. Ezekiel Elliott missed the game with a calf injury and is questionable for the matchup with Philadelphia. He has 972 scrimmage yards (138.9 per game) in seven career games vs. the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 209 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 96.7 rating last week. He has two-plus TD passes in four of his past five starts. Amari Cooper has 15 receptions for 323 yards (161.5 per game) and three TDs in two home games vs. Philadelphia. He has five-plus receptions and 60-plus yards in three of his past four home games.

CeeDee Lamb had five receptions for team-high 85 receiving yards and a 47-yard kick return for a TD in Week 15. He has five-plus receptions in six of his seven home games this season. Lamb ranks second among rookies with 66 receptions.

What you need to know about the Eagles

The Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, 33-26, the fifth loss by Philadelphia in its past six games. in his second pro start, Jalen Hurts passed for three TDs and 338 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. He became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era with three-plus TD passes and a rushing TD in his first career road start.

Hurts became the third rookie since 1970 with 300-plus passing yards, three passing TDs and a rushing TD in single game since 1970. He also became the third quarterback with 50-plus rushing yards in each of his first two starts in the Super Bowl era.

Miles Sanders had 90 scrimmage yards (64 rushing) in Week 15. He has 75-plus scrimmage yards in five of his six road games this season. Alshon Jeffery had a season-high 63 receiving yards last week. He has 50-plus receiving yards and a TD catch in two of his past three games at Dallas. DeSean Jackson (ankle), who has played in four games this season, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play vs. Dallas. The Eagles won the first meeting between the teams this season, 23-9 on Nov. 1.

