The Philadelphia Eagles will try to remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL when they battle the NFC East Division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles (5-0), who are looking for their first division title in three years, are coming off a 20-17 win at Arizona last weekend. The Cowboys (4-1), meanwhile, have won four consecutive games since an opening night loss to Tampa Bay 19-3 on Sept. 11. Dallas has won the past three meetings with Philadelphia.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6.5

Cowboys vs. Eagles over-under: 42 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Cowboys +215, Eagles -267

DAL: Cowboys are 6-0 against the spread in their last six October games

PHI: Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six home games

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat. He has completed 108 of 159 passes (67.9%) for 1,359 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 97.4. He is also Philadelphia's second-leading rusher. He has carried 68 times for 266 yards (3.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 57 or more yards in three games.

Running back Miles Sanders is the pace-setter in the Eagles' ground attack. Sanders has 85 or more yards from scrimmage in four of his past five games at home. He had 156 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 77 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in his only career home game against the Cowboys. Sanders will be looking for his fourth game in a row versus Dallas with 50 or more yards from scrimmage. For the season, he has carried 87 times for 414 yards (4.8 average) and three touchdowns.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread. That's because Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush has proven to be capable. He became just the fifth undrafted QB to win each of his first five career starts in the Super Bowl era. He has six touchdowns with just one interception for a 95.8 rating in those starts.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott will try for his fourth game in a row with 75 or more yards from scrimmage. He has dominated the Eagles and has 1,317 scrimmage yards (131.7 per game) and five touchdowns, including four rushing, in 10 career games versus Philadelphia. Since 2016, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (7,691) and is tied for second in rushing TDs (57). In five games this season, Elliott has carried 81 times for 305 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown.

