The Philadelphia Eagles will try to snap a three-game losing streak to the Dallas Cowboys when they meet in a key NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys (4-1), second in the division, have won seven of the last nine meetings with the Eagles (5-0) and eight of the past 12 games at Philadelphia. The Eagles, first in the division, are off to their best start to a season since going 7-0 in 2004 when they advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. Dallas leads the all-time series 69-53.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6.5

Cowboys vs. Eagles over-under: 42 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Cowboys +215, Eagles -267

DAL: Cowboys are 6-0 against the spread in their last six October games

PHI: Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six home games

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has five or more catches and 65 or more receiving yards in four of his first five games this season and is looking for his third home game in a row with at least five receptions. He ranks fifth with 436 receiving yards in 2022 and is tied for the team lead with DeVonta Smith with 28 receptions. He has scored one touchdown and has registered five explosive plays, including a 45-yarder. His best game this season was in the season-opener at Detroit, when he caught 10 passes for 155 yards, converting seven first downs.

Also helping power the Eagles offense is tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert had eight catches for a team-high 95 yards last week against Arizona. He has five or more catches in four of his past five games at home. He also leads NFC tight ends with 335 receiving yards in 2022. In a Week 3 win at Washington, he caught three passes for 26 yards and a score.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread. That's because Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush has proven to be capable. He became just the fifth undrafted QB to win each of his first five career starts in the Super Bowl era. He has six touchdowns with just one interception for a 95.8 rating in those starts.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott will try for his fourth game in a row with 75 or more yards from scrimmage. He has dominated the Eagles and has 1,317 scrimmage yards (131.7 per game) and five touchdowns, including four rushing, in 10 career games versus Philadelphia. Since 2016, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (7,691) and is tied for second in rushing TDs (57). In five games this season, Elliott has carried 81 times for 305 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks on SNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with the model calling for 44 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's SNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 146-106 roll on NFL picks, and find out.