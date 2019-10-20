Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 86-58 roll

One of the NFL's most heated rivalries is set to renew on Sunday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams enter Sunday night's NFC East battle with a 3-3 overall record. Carson Wentz and the Eagles are averaging 26.8 points per game, but they couldn't keep up with the Vikings in a humbling 38-20 loss last week. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are stumbling into Sunday's contest having lost three consecutive games after starting the season 3-0. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are three-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you lock in your Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you need to hear the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that when Dallas has the ball, the Cowboys have the edge over the Eagles' pass defense. Dallas is No. 3 in the league in passing yards per game (304.8). Meanwhile, Philadelphia has the fourth worst pass defense in the NFL (280.2 passing yards per game). Last week, the Eagles allowed the struggling Kirk Cousins to pass for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Hunt has considered that Dallas has had Philadelphia's number recently. The Cowboys have won the last three games against the Eagles. The average score in those games has been 21-14.

But just because Dallas has balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles handed the Packers their only loss and routed the Jets before their 18-point road loss to Minnesota. Now they are back on the road, but the road team has won 11 of the last 15 meetings between the Cowboys and Eagles. And while Philadelphia has lost three straight against the Cowboys, the Eagles haven't lost four in a row since 1992-95.

Wentz has thrown for 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, with three each to Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz leads the team with 33 catches for 366 yards, and the Eagles will try to get running back Jordan Howard going early on Sunday night. Howard, who enters Sunday's matchup averaging 4.5 yards per carry, has rushed for 297 yards so far and has found the end zone five times this season.

