The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will put a bow on their season series on Sunday when these two division rivals square up at AT&T Stadium. Despite a combined 9-18-1 record, both clubs are still mathematically in the playoff race thanks to the overall down year for the entire NFC East. Dallas is one game behind Washington in the loss column but the Football Team does own the head-to-head tiebreaker which means the Cowboys would need to win out and Washington would need to lose its final two games for the playoff window to even slightly open for Mike McCarthy's club. The same goes for Philadelphia, who would likely need the entire division to lose out while they win their remaining two games to get into the postseason.

All of those playoff implications does make this a rather intriguing game to watch unfold. Here, we'll jump into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also take a look at how the lines have shifted throughout the week to see which way the winds may be blowing as it relates to this divisional head-to-head. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Eagles (4-9-1) at Cowboys (5-9)

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys +3 Bet Now

Dallas opened as a two-point favorite in this matchup, but the tides quickly turned in favor of the Eagles. After less than two hours after the line opened at Dallas -2, it was already brought down to a pick'em. By Monday, the Eagles were looked at as a 1.5-point favorite and that number has only increased as the week went on. As of Saturday morning, the spread is Philadelphia -2.5. Clearly, the public doesn't have much faith in Dallas and was quick to ride the hot hand of Jalen Hurts and take the points.

With Hurts under center, Philadelphia has looked much better offensively. That said, the Eagles are on a five-game road losing streak both SU and ATS. Meanwhile, Dallas has won back-to-back games and are now 4-2 ATS entering Week 16 after starting the year off 0-8. The Cowboys have also covered six-straight games as a home underdog (2-0 ATS this season). Despite those recent trends, blowing in the same direction as the public and riding with the Eagles seems like the strong way to lean as they get cooking with Jalen Hurts, even if you are giving up 2.5-points.

Projected score: Philadelphia 24, Dallas 21

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 49.5 Bet Now

This total currently sits where it began the week at 49.5. However, this number did fluctuate a bit. It ticked up to 50 on Monday, but then dipped an entire point to 49 by Tuesday morning. After that, this total found it's way back up a half-point to return to 49.5. Under Doug Pederson, Eagles road overs at 26-13. Since Jalen Hurts has come in, the offense has looked far better. Over his last two starts, Philly is averaging 25 points and 417.5 yards of offense. When you compare that to the 18.7 points and 308.8 yards per game over their previous six games before Hurts took over, it's no wonder the Over is 2-0 coming into Week 16. Dallas also comes into this game scoring 30 or more points in each of their last two games. The fear Over bettors in this game, however, is that both clubs could elect to lean on their running game, which would slow the pace of this game down.

Projected total: 45

Player props

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown (+120). The Eagles have not been shy to highlight Hurts' skills on the ground and he was able to find the end zone with his feet last week. While Hurts isn't on the same level as the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, Dallas did struggle against the mobile Ravens quarterback back in Week 13 as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown. Given that hurts has a similar skill set, that is noteworthy coming into this matchup.

Jalen Hurts rushing attempts: Over 9.5 (-110). Hurts has seen double-digit carries in each of his two starts. His mobility is a big part of his game and Doug Pederson likely won't be limiting him in that regard on Sunday.

Miles Sanders total rushing yards: Over 80.5 (-115). Sanders has come on ever since Hurts became the starter and is averaging 89.5 yards per game on the ground over the last two weeks. Dallas is also giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL coming into Week 16, making this a very juicy matchup for the Eagles back.

Andy Dalton total touchdown passes: Over 1.5 (-120). Dalton has gone Over this prop in three-straight games coming into Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles defense has allowed two or more passing touchdowns in their last three games.