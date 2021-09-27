A rivalry that dates back to 1960 will be renewed on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 1-1, as Philly won in Week 1 before falling last week, while the Cowboys started out with a loss before crawling back to .500 in Week 2. Dallas notched the win despite a subpar effort from quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for just 233 yards and no touchdowns. His production in Week 3 will be the focus of many NFL prop bets, but which other Cowboys vs. Eagles props should you consider ahead of Monday Night Football?

Ezekiel Elliott's production compared to his backup, Tony Pollard, will also be getting increased scrutiny in Cowboys vs. Eagles. On the other side, rookie DeVonta Smith's over-under for receiving yards sits at 52.5 at Caesars Sportsbook, as he easily cleared that number in Week 1 but fell well short in Week 2. Then there's Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has numerous NFL props related to his passing and rushing numbers. But before submitting any NFL prop bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Eagles prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys

After simulating Cowboys vs. Eagles 10,000 times, the model predicts that Prescott will easily surpass 294.5 passing yards and finish with 318. Prescott is averaging 320 passing yards through the first two weeks and has averaged 305.7 yards over his last three games against the Eagles.

Prescott had just 237 yards in Week 2, but that had more to the Cowboys shifting to a run-heavy offensive game plan against the Chargers' porous defense. L.A. ranks 30th in rushing defense, and the Cowboys ran for nearly 200 yards against them. But the Eagles rank 18th, which should bring a more balanced offensive attack for Dallas, and that means more pass attempts for Prescott.

Safety Rodney McLeod hasn't suited up for Philadelphia this year and Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham was just lost for the season. Prescott should pick apart a depleted Eagles defense just as he's done to pretty much everyone he's faced since the start of 2020. Over his last seven games, Prescott has averaged over 356 passing yards per game as the Cowboys have shifted from one based around Elliott to one centered on Prescott's arm.

SportsLine's NFL model also has DeVonta Smith going over his total of 52.5 receiving yards. The model sees the rookie posting 66 receiving yards in his Monday Night Football debut.

It was the tale of two defenses for the Heisman winner, who posted a 6-71-1 stat line in the opener against the Falcons, who rank dead last in scoring defense. But Smith could only muster 16 yards on two catches in Week 2 against San Francisco's top-10 defense. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys are closer to the Falcons than the Niners, as Dallas has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL.

While some of that yardage came from tight ends and running backs going up against Dallas, most of it has been via receivers carving up the Cowboys' secondary. Dallas' 483 yards allowed to opposing receivers is also second-most in the NFL, so Smith and others should have a field day. Add in that star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is sidelined for Dallas, and quarterback Jalen Hurts should have plenty of time to find Smith early and often.

