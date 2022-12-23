The Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in a marquee Week 16 NFL showdown that could have a major impact on the NFC playoff picture. Both clubs already have locked up berths in the NFL playoff bracket, and the Eagles (13-1) can clinch the NFC East with a victory Saturday. They are coming off a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Cowboys (10-4) earned a berth in the postseason despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in your picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 16, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Eagles vs. Cowboys from every angle and locked in its NFL Week 16 picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Eagles vs. Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under total: 46.5 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -210, Eagles +175

PHI: Eagles are 5-0 against the spread against opponents with winning records

DAL: Home team is 7-1 in the last eight meetings in this series

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite Sunday's loss to Jacksonville after building a 17-point lead, the Cowboys are still arguably one of the hottest teams in the NFC, with wins in four of their past five and an offense that has flourished since Dak Prescott returned from injury at quarterback. The Cowboys have dominated this matchup at home in recent years, with four straight wins and covers at AT&T Stadium, and they stand to be the more motivated club with their hopes of an NFC title at stake.

Dallas has averaged 36.6 points over its past five games behind an offense that features one of the top backfield duos in powerful veteran Ezekiel Elliott and explosive speedster Tony Pollard. They lead an attack that ranks No. 7 in the NFL with 145.1 yards per game.

Why the Eagles can cover

As their record suggests, the Eagles are widely considered the best team in the NFL. They have few glaring weaknesses and are the only team in the league to rank in the top five of both total offense and defense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is an MVP front-runner, suffered an injured shoulder against Chicago, won't play.

With Hurts out, the job falls to popular and capable backup Gardner Minshew, who went 1-1 in two starts last season. The Eagles likely would rely even more heavily on their fourth-ranked ground game (158.6 ypg), led by Miles Sanders' 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.

How to make Eagles vs. Cowboys picks

The model has broken down Saturday's Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup from all angles. The model is leaning over on the total, predicting 51 combined points scored.

