The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East title and at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over their top rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles (12-3) had a 10-game winning streak snapped in the final seconds by the Commanders, 36-33, last week. The Cowboys (7-8) may be out of playoff contention, but they topped the Buccaneers, 26-24, on Sunday night, and now have won four of their last five games. After a 34-6 road victory in November, Philadelphia will be looking to sweep Dallas in a season for the first time since 2011. The Eagles are 9-6 against the spread, while the Cowboys is 6-9 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 38. Philadelphia is a -355 money line favorite (risk $355 to win $100), while Dallas is a +280 underdog. Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 17 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Eagles -7.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under: 38 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Eagles -355, Cowboys +280

Eagles vs. Cowboys picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eagles vs. Cowboys streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas is 4-3 under the leadership of Cooper Rush at quarterback and has won two straight games heading into this difficult matchup, Rush replaced Dak Prescott in Week 9 and since then has thrown for 11 touchdowns against only two interceptions. In the team's four victories with him as the starter, Rush has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions, which might be a key against one of the best defenses in the league this weekend.

With star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) ruled out Dallas will have to rely on veteran Brandin Cooks, fellow receiver Jalen Tolbert (questionable, finger), and tight end Jake Ferguson for receiving productivity. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out due to a concussion suffered last weekend against Washington. Backup Kenny Pickett is dealing with a rib injury, but he has been cleared to get the start. Star running back Saquon Barkley, meanwhile, will continue on his quest for 2,000 yards rushing against one of the league's worst run defenses.

Barkley is having an all-time great season, with 314 carries for 1,838 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. The all-time NFL record for rushing yards in a season, 2,105, was set by Eric Dickerson in 1984 and the Eagles running back is only 268 behind heading into the final two weeks. With Philadelphia's passing game unclear, look for Barkley to take on another huge workload in an effort to lead his team to a division title in Week 17. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

The model has simulated Philadelphia vs. Dallas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Eagles vs. Cowboys pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dallas vs. Philadelphia on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Philadelphia vs. Dallas spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 208-140 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.