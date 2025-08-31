The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open their campaign against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4. Philadelphia went 14-3 in the regular season and capped its playoff run with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Dallas, who traded Micah Parsons to the Packers just a week before the opener, missed the playoffs last year with a 7-10 record, as quarterback Dak Prescott played just eight games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. This is the first Week 1 meeting between these NFC East rivals since 2000.

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread Philadelphia -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under 47.5 points Eagles vs. Cowboys money line Philadelphia -390, Dallas +310 Eagles vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia swept the 2024 season series between these teams with two blowout wins, outscoring Dallas by a combined score of 75-13. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley led the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing yards per game last season, finishing with 2,504 yards by the time the playoffs ended. He rushed for at least 118 yards in three playoff games, and he is facing a Dallas defense that was fourth-worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season



Quarterback Jalen Hurts tallied 630 rushing yards during the 2024 regular season, averaging 42 yards per game. He added 194 rushing yards in the playoffs (48.5 ypg), and he had 56 rushing yards on seven carries in his lone meeting with Dallas last season. The Eagles are riding an 11-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in six of their last seven NFC East games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is happy to have Prescott back on the field, as its offense struggled without him last season. The Cowboys acquired wide receiver George Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per reception (18.1) in 2023 and caught 12 passes of 30-plus air yards last season. He gives Prescott another elite target alongside star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas is happy to have Prescott back on the field, as its offense struggled without him last season. The Cowboys acquired wide receiver George Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per reception (18.1) in 2023 and caught 12 passes of 30-plus air yards last season. He gives Prescott another elite target alongside star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

The Eagles lost cornerback Darius Slay and will have either rookie Andrew Mukuba or inexperienced Sydney Brown on the field. Dallas covered the spread in five of its final seven games last season, and it has won 14 of its last 20 divisional games outright. The Cowboys are motivated to avenge their blowout losses to the Eagles from 2024, while the defending champions could be dealing with a Super Bowl hangover.

