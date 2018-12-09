Cowboys vs. Eagles score: Live updates, highlights for Sunday's NFC East showdown
First place is on the line when the Cowboys host the Eagles on Sunday
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (7-5) have a chance to take total and complete control over the NFC East while the Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) have a chance to re-insert themselves into the thick of the division race. On Sunday, it's Eagles-Cowboys with first place in the NFC East at stake. It's the rare Week 14 game that feels like an actual playoff game.
The first half was a struggle offensively for both teams as the Cowboys settled for two field goals to take a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Since trading for Amari Cooper, the Cowboys are 4-1. They're coming off a colossal upset over the Saints. They started their four-game winning streak by beating the Eagles in Philadelphia, which means if they beat the Eagles again on Sunday, they'll essentially take a three-game lead over the defending Super Bowl champs. In that sense, the Cowboys can basically win the division on Sunday. It also turns the game into a must-win for the Eagles. For the first time all season, they're riding a two-game winning streak. Extending their streak to three games would bring them even with the Cowboys, creating a tight playoff race with only three games remaining.
Given the magnitude of the game, we'll be providing live updates with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap, so be sure to check back later.
Thank you for joining us.
