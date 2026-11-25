FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) have the chance to do something they haven't done yet in the 2026 season against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) on Thanksgiving Day: win consecutive games.

The only time the Cowboys have won back-to-back games under head coach Brian Schottenheimer came back in his first season in 2025 following their Week 10 bye. That was a stretch of three victories in a row against Las Vegas Raiders (33-16), the Eagles (24-21) and the Kansas City Chiefs (31-28) on Thanksgiving Day.

After Dallas' 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans (1-9) on Sunday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has some hope that his squad can make a postseason push down the stretch. That's just days after Jones called his Cowboys "a bad team" in the wake of their 46-40 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) in Week 10.

"It gives me hope that we can do some of the things that we wanted to do," Jones said postgame on Sunday. "We needed this kind of thing. Any team does. We needed to feel it and get a little wind under our wings, so to speak."

Quarterback Dak Prescott looks to continue his high-level play on Thanksgiving. If he replicated his Sunday performance against the Titans (325 yards passing and four touchdowns on 28-of-33 passing with a rushing touchdown), that would give Prescott 19 passing touchdowns on Thanksgiving, the record for the most Thanksgiving Day touchdowns in NFL history. Prescott's predecessor Tony Romo and Matthew Stafford currently share the record with 18 Turkey Day passing touchdowns each.

"It's a blessing. It's something that, one of my favorite games of the year," Prescott said Tuesday. "And so, just being able to put that uniform on with the John Madden seal on it, understanding the whole world's watching and how many little kids are in the position that I once was: watching the game and then ready to go outside and play my own version of it. ... I don't take it for granted."

However, there's one Cowboy who doesn't look forward to Thanksgiving: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The four-time Pro Bowler doesn't enjoy the holiday because it goes against his in-season training and diet regimen. Williams' go-to Thanksgiving side dish is macaroni, something that is hard to resist this time of year.

"It's during the season. I'm trying to stay lean and trim, and it's a holiday right around when real football starts to come in," said Williams. "So I'm not a big fan of Thanksgiving."

That's okay, because there will be plenty of fans ready to see Williams on the field, especially against starting Eagles quarterback and former Cowboy Joe Milton. Dallas acquired Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots in April 2025, and he worked as one of Prescott's backups until the Eagles signed him off the Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 17. That's the same day Philadelphia placed Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve.

"Haha, it's good to see him," said Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. "I hope he don't go crazy."

Let's dig into the matchup.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles live

When the Cowboys have the ball

Prescott is cooking right now. He became the fourth player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards and five-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games across Weeks 10 and 11, per CBS Sports Research. He joined Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014) in this exclusive club. After racking up 1,003 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and just a single interception over the last three weeks, Prescott now ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,049) and second in passing touchdowns (25). He also ranks eighth in touchdown-to-interception ratio (25-6) and passer rating (101.0) and fourth in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.21) this season.

Prescott credited his historic production to being able to play "balanced football" the last two weeks, with the Cowboys averaging the 12th-most rushing yards per game (125.5) since Week 10.

"It really just opens up the whole playbook," Prescott said Thursday. "So it's a credit to all of it just, in that sense, coming together. Guys up front being physical in the run game, which then allows them to pass block a little bit easier there. And guys outside just getting open, making my job easier."

In their 51-30 Week 11 win over the Titans, Schottenheimer provided Prescott and Co. their highest motion rate (63.5%) and play-action rate (58.3%) of the season, weeks after getting away from those staples through the first quarter of the year.

Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receivers Lamb (1,108 receiving yards, the second most in the NFL) and George Pickens (780 receiving yards, the 11th most in the NFL) going up against the Eagles All-Pro cornerback tandem of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will be the key matchups on Thursday. However, Mitchell's status is uncertain due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles held walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday, and they upgraded Mitchell to limited on Tuesday after he didn't participate on Monday.

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Mitchell will be "fine" for Thanksgiving.

When the Eagles have the ball

When the Eagles have the football, they'll definitely be looking to play ground-and-pound football with 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is currently on a streak of four consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, the longest streak of his career. The Cowboys have the worst run defense in football, allowing 151.5 rushing yards per game, and they struggle against Barkley's agile running style.

Both Schottenheimer and Williams described Barkley as being a "jump cut" running back with how smoothly he can hit the hole and then glide to a different spot along the line of scrimmage and in the open field. Williams compared Barkley stylistically to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who went off for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 24-16 upset over the Cowboys in Week 5. Irving averaged a career-high 7.9 yards per carry that night at AT&T Stadium. Williams said the key is to stop Barkley's feet before he gets going.

Williams also presents a challenge for Philadelphia as he leads the NFL with 18 tackles for loss, the most in a season by a defensive tackle since 2022. He also leads all defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (40) and co-leads his position in forced fumbles (4) along with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Yet, he feels he can still find higher levels of play with the Cowboys defense allowing 20-plus points in 18 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. That's the longest such streak since the 2019-2021 Jacksonville Jaguars' run of 25 straight games, per NFL Research.

Quinnen Williams 2026 season, NFL DT ranks

NFL DT ranks Tackles for loss 18 1st* Sacks 8.0 2nd QB pressures 40 1st

Forced fumbles 4 T-1st

* Leads entire NFL

Milton earned his first career win as an NFL starting quarterback on Sunday in the Eagles' 19-16 home victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers that snapped the team's seven-game losing streak. He completed 11 of his 21 throws for 141 passing yards while rushing for 7 yards on five carries. Prescott said he saw Milton develop most in Dallas on his mental side of the game and preparation as it pertains to pass protection adjustments and discernment at the line of scrimmage.

"Joe is amazing, man. The athleticism that he has, the speed that he has, the arm talent that he has, he can do it all," Williams said. "So it's super dope to be able to go against him, especially after all the laughs and things we had in the locker room during training camp practices."

Prediction

The present iteration of the Eagles lacks the offensive artillery to win a duel with Prescott, Lamb and Pickens. That's especially true if Mitchell is unable to suit up on Thursday. Prescott is on a 20-game home winning streak against NFC East opponents, which is tied with Tom Brady (versus the AFC East) for the longest home winning streak by a starting quarterback against divisional opponents since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. He'll break the tie with Brady with his 21st such victory in a row on Thanksgiving.

Pick: Cowboys 41, Eagles 27