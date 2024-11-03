Cowboys vs. Falcons live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC matchup

"I've got to be better. Simple as that," Prescott said Thursday. "Take it for how it is, look at those plays independently, look at the other ones that probably could have been or could've turned out a different way than they did. But you're never going to knock my confidence. Some of them, the majority of it is decision so I go back and I guess a couple years ago, risk vs. reward. That's something just watching the film this week, it's just heavy on my mind. I think from that comes being able to, as I've said, get out of the picket, make other plays happen when you're weighing that risk. You know, when I've got the ball in my hands, it's not just about that play, it's about the team, the game, the momentum of it and just got to be better."
The 2024 season could not be going more differently entering Week 9 for the Dallas Cowboys (3-4), losers of two in a row, and the Atlanta Falcons (5-3), winners of three of their last four and in first place in the NFC South.
Dallas' 2024 offense has been a far cry from what its 2023 attack looked like. The Cowboys led the entire NFL in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) with Prescott pacing the league in passing touchdowns (36), and 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leading the NFL in receptions (135) en route to a third consecutive 12-5 season. The start of 2024 hasn't been nearly as explosive, with the Cowboys averaging 21.4 points per game (22nd in the league) in the midst of a 3-4 stumble to start the season thanks to a young, inexperienced offensive line, the worst running game in football (74.1 rushing yards per game) and a lack of weapons outside of Lamb.
Meanwhile, Atlanta's offense has soared to new heights under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who spent five years as an assistant on Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams coaching staff. Running back Bijan Robinson is already up to six games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 2024, which tied for the second-most in the NFL with only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (six) having more such games thus far this season. Robinson only had five such performances in all of 2023. Wide receiver Drake London has already registered a career-high five receiving touchdowns and counting in 2024 after having just six combined receiving scores in 2022 and 2023. In Week 8 at the Buccaneers, tight end Kyle Pitts had his first career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, and his three receiving touchdowns this year have already tied a career high.
Can Prescott and Lamb make enough magic to overcome the multitude of issues the Cowboys possess? Or will new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Co. grab a decisive win over Mike Zimmer and the Dallas defense? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, highlights and everything you need to know.
Cowboys vs. Falcons where to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta,)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Falcons -3, O/U 52.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Their growing pains in offensive line pre-snap communication, and the team rolling with veteran undrafted free agent Rico Dowdle and late-stage versions of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook have resulted in the Cowboys possessing the worst run game in the league, averaging 74.1 rushing yards per game. That mark is Dallas' fewest through seven games since the 1989 season, the first year of Jerry Jones' ownership and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman's rookie year. That Cowboys squad went 1-15. The inability to have an even slightly threatening run game and the inexperience upfront are major reasons why Prescott has struggled thus far. He has registered just 10 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions, his most interceptions through seven games in his career. Prescott ranks bottom 10 in the NFL in completions percentage (63.7%, 22nd in the NFL), touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-8, 24th in the NFL) and passer rating (84.5, 24th in the NFL) this season.
Some may take that as a shot at Zimmer's scheme, but that's not what Diggs is saying. It's more so operating it the way it's designed, which is at its best rushing the passer. Should the Cowboys improve upon their 31st-ranked run defense (154.6 rushing yards allowed per game), so too will their 31st-ranked scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed).
"It's just getting used to it. The different calls, the different checks, how teams want to play us, too," Diggs said. "They see that we have trouble with the run, so they run the ball a lot as opposed to the pass. It's just little things like that, but hopefully we stop the run more, we get more passes and we can put the blitz packages and the different coverages that we have. ...You can't chase it [takeaways] because if you do chase it, you might give up something that's going to cause a touchdown. So you really have to stay true to the defense, stay true to the keys and just play fast that way."
The lack of takeaways can be attributed to injures and roster attrition from Jerry Jones' "all in" offseason, but the focus of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defense is a lot less geared toward splash plays, which include takeaways, than Dan Quinn's scheme was from 2021-2023. Dallas played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL from 2021-2023 (33.8%), but in 2024 that figure was dropped to 26.3%, about middle of the pack -- 15th-most in the league.
"Our defensive scheme now doesn't really allow us to get a lot of turnovers," Trevon Diggs said. "It's more so just playing good football. Playing 11-man football. Yeah, a lot less vision on the ball. Just us being able to read our man, a lot less man [coverage]. ... Definitely play-calling changed, the scheme is really different. Trying to make it work the best way we can. Definitely a very unique defense, a lot of calls, we got a lot of formations, shifting, different calls. It requires you to play a little bit slower, got to think more, instead of knowing what you have. Like knowing, 'Okay I have this man. I can play faster. I can be on my man, I know what I have, instead of reading stuff and reading players.' It's a little bit more effort, but its still a good defense at the end of the day. We just have to all buy into it and put our best foot forward."
Diggs and Dallas' defense as a whole established an elite reputation built on takeaways. During the Cowboys' three consecutive seasons with 12 wins from 2021 to 2023, they led the NFL in takeaways (93), interceptions (59) and quarterback pressure rate (41.4%). Diggs leads the NFL with 16 interceptions since 2021, but only one of those has come this season and that was back in Week 1 off Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Cowboys metrics have taken a nose dive in 2024 without both three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (sidelined since Week 4) and 2023 NFL interceptions leader DaRon Bland (out since the end of training camp with a stress fracture in his foot). Dallas' five takeaways in 2024 are tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL, while the defense is slightly below average (17th in the league) in quarterback pressure rate (34.8%).
Cowboys versus Falcons will also serve as a Minnesota Vikings reunion between former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, now Dallas' defensive coordinator, and former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, now Atlanta's quarterback, will directly face off on Sunday. Here's how both sides feel about facing each other today.
Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) is active today.
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf), Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are all active.
The Falcons offense in 2024 under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is outproducing their 2023 offense across the board.
|Atlanta Falcons Offense, NFL Ranks
|2023
|2024
PPG
18.9 (26th)
24.3 (12th)
Total YPG
334.3 (17th)
371.6 (7th)
Drive Score Pct (Rate of drives that end in TD or FG)
32.1% (25th)
43.2% (9th)
Pass YPG
207.3 (22nd)
250.9 (6th)
Red Zone TD Pct
46.8% (29th)
52% (22nd)
Sack Rate Allowed
7% (20th)
5.2% (7th)
Passer Rating
80.5 (27th)
97.6 (13th)
|Motion Rate
|56.4% (7th)
|65.3% (5th)
Offensive Expected Points Added/Play
-0.09 (26th)
0.06 (7th)
New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who spent five seasons under Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is getting production out of his starts that former Falcons head coach and offensive play caller Arthur Smith either couldn't or wasn't willing to do.
Bijan Robinson is already up six games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 2024, which tied for the second-most in the NFL with only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (six) having more such games thus far this season. Robinson only had five such performances in all of 2023. London has already registered a career-high five receiving touchdowns and counting in 2024 after having just six combined receiving scores in 2022 and 2023. On Sunday, Pitts registered 91 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on four catches in the win against Tampa Bay, marking his first career game with multiple touchdown receptions. His three receiving touchdowns have already tied a career high, and his 36-yard and 49-yard receiving touchdowns at the Buccaneers in Week 8 make Pitts the first Falcon with multiple receiving touchdowns of 35 yards or longer since retired four-time Pro Bowl receiver Roddy White did so back in 2012. Pitts is also the first tight end in Atlanta to accomplish the feat.
Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, who entered Sunday officially questionable with a calf injury, will be active against the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Media. Earlier this week, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs had a tear in his calf. Diggs himself maintained he felt good despite tightness in his calf.
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-3 and atop the NFC South division after completing a sweep of the three-time defending division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 31-26 road win in Week 8. That's Atlanta's best eight-game start to a season since 2016, their NFC championship season in which quarterback Matt Ryan won the NFL's MVP award. Eight years ago, that squad also started 5-3. It's also the last season in which Atlanta won the NFC South.
