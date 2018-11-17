Cowboys vs. Falcons odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 8-2 on Dallas games

A key game in the NFC wild-card race takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Falcons host the Dallas Cowboys. Both clubs are one game behind Green Bay in the NFC wild-card standings, and the winner will get a leg up in the battle for a coveted postseason spot. The Falcons (4-5) were considered a favorite to win the NFC South, but now sit a seemingly insurmountable four games behind the Saints. Atlanta is looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance in a 28-16 loss to the Browns. Meanwhile, Dallas (4-5) climbed into a tie for second place in the NFC East with its upset of Philadelphia, but remains two games behind the Redskins. On Sunday, Atlanta is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 49.5 in the current Cowboys vs. Falcons odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Falcons picks, check out what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a widely respected national sportswriter who also has emerged as one of the top handicappers in all sports for SportsLine. He's currently among their top NFL analysts with an astounding record of 41-19, returning a whopping profit of $2,000 to $100 bettors. Moreover, he's had an especially sharp eye when it comes to the tendencies of Dallas. Over the past two seasons, Tierney is 8-2 on spread picks involving the Cowboys.

Two weeks ago, Tierney advised SportsLine members that the Cowboys were too big of a favorite against the Titans and would struggle to cover a spread of nearly a touchdown. The result: Tennessee won outright, 28-14, and anyone who heeded Tierney's advice booked an easy winner.

Tierney has studied Falcons vs. Cowboys from every possible angle.

Tierney knows that in beating the defending Super Bowl champions on the road, the Cowboys showed a varied and effective offense, while their sterling defense consistently delivered stops. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown while adding six receptions for 36 yards and another score. New acquisition Amari Cooper had six catches for 75 yards.

The defense, minus injured star Sean Lee, held the Eagles to 71 rushing yards and forced an interception from Carson Wentz.

Just because the Cowboys are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover against a Falcons team that has beaten the spread in five of the last seven meeting between these clubs.

Atlanta's sixth-ranked offense remained productive in last week's loss, as quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 330 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones had seven catches for 107 yards and another score.

In last year's 27-7 rout of Dallas, Atlanta's defense sacked Dak Prescott eight times and forced two turnovers. Ryan threw for 215 yards and a pair of scores.

Tierney is leaning toward the Under.

Who covers Falcons vs. Cowboys?