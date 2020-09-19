Teams looking to avoid a 0-2 start to the season meet when the Atlanta Falcons battle the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Falcons dropped a 38-25 decision to the Seattle Seahawks in their season-opener at home last week, while the Cowboys were tripped up by the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17. Dallas leads the all-time series 15-11, including an 8-4 edge in home games. The Cowboys won the last meeting, 22-19, at Atlanta in 2018.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are four-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 53.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Falcons picks, be sure to check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It went a perfect 4-0 on top-rated NFL picks in Week 1, including calling easy covers by the Ravens and Bills. The model enters Week 2 on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Cowboys. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Cowboys vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -4

Falcons vs. Cowboys over-under: 53.5 points

Falcons vs. Cowboys money line: Falcons +185, Cowboys -215

ATL: DE Takkarist McKinley had one sack and one pass breakup last week

DAL: DE Everson Griffen has at least one sack in two of his last three games against Atlanta

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas can move the ball, piling up 380 total yards last week against the Rams, and was first in total yards per game in 2019 (431.5). Quarterback Dak Prescott is getting comfortable in new coach Mike McCarthy's offense, as he completed 25-of-39 passes for 266 yards in Week 1. In eight home starts a year ago, Prescott threw for 2,620 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns and had a quarterback rating of 108.7.

Also getting off to a rousing start was running back Ezekiel Elliott, who had 127 yards from scrimmage, including 96 rushing and 31 receiving. He also scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown. Elliott leads the NFL with 39 games of 100 or more scrimmage yards since 2016. He had 924 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, including six rushing, in eight home games in 2019. In the last meeting against Atlanta, he rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown while adding 79 receiving yards.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta features an extremely explosive offense as well. Against Seattle last week, quarterback Matt Ryan torched the Seahawks' secondary for 450 yards and two touchdowns. His 51,636 career passing yards surpassed Denver's John Elway (51,475) for ninth-most in NFL history. In his last start against the Cowboys, Ryan passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns with a 109.1 rating. He had 300 or more passing yards in six of his eight road starts a year ago.

Running back Todd Gurley has also had success against Dallas. Gurley, who rushed for 56 yards and a score in his Atlanta debut in Week 1, has 253 scrimmage yards (126.5 per game) and three touchdowns, including two receiving, in two career games against the Cowboys.

Last season as a member of the Rams, Gurley played in 15 games and had a team-high 857 yards rushing on 223 carries and 12 touchdowns. He also had 31 receptions for 207 yards and two more scores.

How to make Falcons vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as both quarterbacks combine to pass for more than 600 yards. It also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Falcons vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Falcons spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,400 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.