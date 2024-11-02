The Dallas Cowboys (3-4) will try to win their first game in a month when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons (5-3) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has suffered losses to Detroit and San Francisco along with having a bye two weeks ago, falling under the .500 mark this season. Atlanta has been trending in the opposite direction, winning four of its last five games. The Falcons took over first place in the NFC South with their 31-26 win at Tampa Bay last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the latest Falcons vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Cowboys vs. Falcons spread: Falcons -3

Cowboys vs. Falcons over/under: 52 points

Cowboys vs. Falcons money line: Falcons -173, Cowboys +146

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta has benefited greatly from the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this season, as he has 2,106 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Cousins helped propel his team to the top of the NFC South with a 31-26 win over Tampa Bay last week, completing 23 of 29 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson had another strong performance, rushing for 63 yards while catching seven passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson has gone over 100 scrimmage yards with a touchdown in three straight games, scoring four total touchdowns during that stretch. He is facing a Dallas defense that has allowed 77 combined points in its last two games, getting blown out by Detroit before losing at San Francisco. The Falcons have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is coming off a narrow road loss at San Francisco, but it won its first three road games this season. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got hot in the second half against the 49ers, leading a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Prescott has 1,845 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, averaging more than 260 passing yards per game.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 45 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns after racking up a season-high 146 receiving yards and two scores last week. The Cowboys are 4-0 following back-to-back losses since 2021, and they desperately need a win on Sunday. They have won six of their last seven games in November, while Atlanta has only covered the spread once in its last five home games. See which team to pick here.

