Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The New York Giants (2-9) versus the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) on Thanksgiving is technically a rematch from Dallas' 20-15 road win in Week 4, but there is a noticeable difference for both teams nine weeks later.

Both starting quarterbacks in Week 4 -- Daniel Jones for New York and Dak Prescott for Dallas -- won't be suiting up for either squad on Thanksgiving Day; Jones has been released and signed with the Minnesota Vikings while Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9 at the Atlanta Falcons. Eight-year, veteran backup Cooper Rush is in place of Prescott, while last season's viral sensation Tommy DeVito has taken the place of Jones. DeVito's first career start came at the Cowboys in Week 10 last season, and Dallas dominated in a 49-17 victory. However, should DeVito's right forearm injury keeps out of the action on Thursday, 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, who signed with the Giants on a one-year deal in free agency, would be in line to start.

Will the Cowboys ignite a winning streak with a victory against the Giants following their 34-26 upset win over the Washington Commanders? Or will the Giants bounce back from a deflating 30-7 Week 12 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shock a Dallas squad starting to get some swagger back following a five-game losing streak? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays and more to find out!

Cowboys vs. Giants where to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

NFL betting odds: Cowboys -3.5; O/U 37 (via Caesars)