Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 4 in the NFL kicks off in East Rutherford where the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are duking it out on Thursday night. Both of these rivals entered this NFC East bout 1-2 on the season. Dallas dropped its second loss at home in as many weeks on Sunday after a 19-0 run in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt came up just short. New York, meanwhile, earned its first victory of the 2024 season on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland.

This has been a one-sided affair between these division foes as of late. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be hoping that continues as the quarterback has won his last 12 starts against New York. Meanwhile, the Giants will be looking for Daniel Jones to shake off his prime-time jitters. In his last 13 games under the lights, Jones is 1-12 as a starter and has thrown more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (12). Again, the Giants will be hoping for better results than that as they attempt to get to .500.

As this games unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup below where you'll find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

How to watch