Another weird number thing for the Giants. Devin Singletary is wearing No. 26 -- previously worn by Saquon Barkley -- the Giants RB prior to him.
Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'
Dak Prescott is 12-0 against New York since 2017
Week 4 in the NFL kicks off in East Rutherford where the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are duking it out on Thursday night. Both of these rivals entered this NFC East bout 1-2 on the season. Dallas dropped its second loss at home in as many weeks on Sunday after a 19-0 run in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt came up just short. New York, meanwhile, earned its first victory of the 2024 season on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland.
This has been a one-sided affair between these division foes as of late. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be hoping that continues as the quarterback has won his last 12 starts against New York. Meanwhile, the Giants will be looking for Daniel Jones to shake off his prime-time jitters. In his last 13 games under the lights, Jones is 1-12 as a starter and has thrown more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (12). Again, the Giants will be hoping for better results than that as they attempt to get to .500.
As this games unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup below where you'll find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
How to watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
- Stream: Prime Video
- Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U 45 (SportsLine consensus)
Parsons back in to begin this defensive series. So much for the previous statement.
Micah Parsons is questionable to return. If he doesn't return, huge loss for a Dallas defense void of good players to begin with.
55-yard TD for Lamb. The penalty was for taunting
Touchdown CeeDee Lamb. Right after the 4th-and-inches conversion by Luepke. Amazing what happens when Dallas uses Lamb more than fly routes.
Update on Micah Parsons. Looks like he's getting checked for a head injury.
The Giants having a kicker that wears No. 34 is so odd. Greg Joseph hits the 41-yard FG to make it 7-6.
The key play was Daniel Jones INT by Trevon Diggs being taken away due to an offsides penalty. Free play, but Jones' arm did not look good on that deep ball.
Wan'Dale Robinson has been such a reliable weapon in the slot for the Giants. Malik Nabers has been tremendous in this WR room, but can't ignore what Robinson is doing either.
4 catches for 29 yards.
Prescott finds Dowdle for 15-yard TD
Dallas overcomes the Tyler Guyton holding penalty, as Mike McCarthy uses Rico Dowdle's speed to his advantage. Prescott throws a screen to Dowdle for a 15-yard TD to give Dallas the lead.
Prescott was 10 for 10 for 77 yards on the drive.
Thought Brian Burns was going to get Dak Prescott on third down, but credit to Prescott for stepping in the pocket and firing a strike to Lupeke. 11 yards for a first down and Cowboys extend drive.
The issue on the Nabers' catch for Dallas was that cornerback Andrew Booth, typically a backup, drew the coverage assignment. Were everyone healthy, that would have been 2023 NFL interceptions leader DaRon Bland in coverage. Since he is out with a stress fracture in his foot and his backup -- fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson -- is out tonight with a shoulder injury, Booth ended up in that spot.
Malik Nabers' 39-yard catch helped the Giants get a FG on that drive. Daniel Jones was 3 for 3 for 39 yards. Couldn't have asked for a more encouraging first series. Cowboys secondary still has issues in coverage.
Three-and-out for the Cowboys to start. Dallas struggling to get its run game going again. Interesting choice to start Rico Dowdle and give him two carries on the first drive.
Malik Nabers is top five in NFL this season in receptions (23), receiving yards (271) and receiving TD (3) this season (all most or tied for the most among rookies). He's the first player in NFL history with 20+ receptions and 3+ receiving TD in the first three career games.
Dak Prescott's 'prime-time' record against Giants
Dak Prescott is 11-2 in his last 13 "prime-time" games. He has 27 TD to 9 INT in "prime-time" games. Prescott is also 12-2 against the Giants.
Last time Giants beat Dak Prescott
Dec. 11, 2016 (Giants: won 10-7 at home)
- Giants Starting QB: Eli Manning
- Odell Beckham Jr. & Victor Cruz still played for Giants
- Malik Nabers: 13 years old
- Daniel Jones: sophomore at Duke
- Brian Daboll: Patriots TE Coach
- Joe Schoen: Dolphins Director of Player Personnel
- Barack Obama: President of United States
Daniel Jones is 1-12 in prime-time games (.077 win percentage), worst record since the merger. Andy Dalton is second at 6-21 (.222 win percentage)
Daniel Jones is tied with Geno Smith for the worst record on "Thursday Night Football." Both Jones and Smith are 0-5. Jones can get his first "TNF" win tonight.
Good evening everyone. Big game tonight between the Giants and Cowboys. Let's start with the inactives.
GIANTS
CB Adoree' Jackson
CB Dru Phillips
S Anthony Johnson
OLB Benton Whitley
OLB Boogie Basham
G Jake Kubas
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
COWBOYS
S Markquese Bell
CB Caelen Carson
T Matt Waletzko
WR Ryan Flournoy
TE John Stephens
DE Tyrus Wheat
QB Trey Lance (3rd QB)
-
1:35
Week 4 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager
-
1:00
Week 4 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle
-
0:48
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total
-
0:45
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Player Prop Wager To Make Now
-
2:22
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Parlay For Week 4
-
2:54
Ranking Top 5 Current NFL RB's
-
13:16
Rushing On The Rise While Passing Numbers Decline
-
5:51
Fantasy Football Week 4 Sits
-
6:15
Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts
-
3:24
Dak Prescott Owns The Giants
-
2:17
Daniel Jones 1-12 For His Career In Primetime Games
-
2:38
Importance Of Thursday Night Football For NFC East
-
2:19
Cowboys Impact Player To Watch
-
1:52
Giants Impact Player To Watch
-
1:07
NFL Inside The Lines: Bills at Ravens
-
1:14
NFL Inside The Lines: Broncos at Jets
-
3:05
NFL Inside The Lines: Saints at Falcons
-
1:52
NFL Inside The Lines: Cowboys at Giants
-
0:27
NFL Inside The Lines: Jaguars at Texans