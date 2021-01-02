An NFC East battle is on tap between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 5-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while Dallas is 6-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. Both teams remain in contention for the NFC East title entering Week 17. The Cowboys won the Week 5 meeting, 37-34.

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Giants +1

Giants vs. Cowboys over-under: 44.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: New York -105; Dallas +125

What you need to know about the Giants

The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, 27-13. It was the third consecutive loss for New York. Washington and Philadelphia both lost later in the day, though, and the Giants remained alive in the race for the NFC East title. If New York beats Dallas this week and Philadelphia beats Washington, the Giants, Cowboys and Washington will all finish at 6-10. New York would win the NFC East with the best record against divisional opponents (4-2). The Giants have not made the playoffs since after the 2016 season. They last won the division in 2011.

New York has scored just three TDs in the past three weeks. Daniel Jones was sacked six times. The Giants went down by a 27-6 count in the third quarter. Graham Gano tied a Giants record with his 29th consecutive successful field goal attempt. New York has lost its last seven games vs. Dallas. Wayne Gallman has three rushing TDs in his past four home games. Blake Martinez has totaled a career-high 8.5 sacks this season. Golden Tate (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Meanwhile, Dallas rolled to a 37-17 win over the the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. The Cowboys can now clinch the NFC East with a win over the Giants and a Washington loss in Week 17. It would be Dallas' second division title in the last three seasons. The Cowboys have won three consecutive games. Mike McCarthy has a 5-2 career record vs. the Giants. Dallas won last season's road matchup with the Giants, 37-18 on Nov, 4, 2019.

Michael Gallup caught six passes for 121 yards and two TDs last week. He had a TD catch in his last road game vs. the Giants. Andy Dalton passed for a season-high 377 yards and three TDs vs. one INT for a 134.7 rating in Week 16, his 29th career game with 300 passing yards. He has two-plus TD passes in his past four games. Amari Cooper had 121 yards last week. He has a TD catch in two of his past three games vs. the Giants. Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and Rashard Robinson have been ruled out for Sunday's game. Xavier Woods (ribs) is questionable.

