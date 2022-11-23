The Dallas Cowboys will try to continue their recent dominance in the all-time series when they host the NFC East-rival New York Giants on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022. Dallas (7-3) has won three straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings with New York (7-3), including a 23-16 road triumph in Week 3. The Cowboys own a 72-46-2 regular-season record against the Giants and cruised to a 30-3 victory in their only previous Thanksgiving NFL matchup in 1992. Dallas is coming off a 40-3 win at Minnesota, while New York suffered a 31-18 home loss to Detroit last week.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and Thanksgiving Day NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -9.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -455, New York +345

DAL: Cowboys are 22-8 against the spread in their last 30 games against division-rivals

NYG: Giants are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 meetings with Dallas

Cowboys vs. Giants picks: See picks here

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas bounced back from a disappointing overtime loss at Green Bay in strong fashion, racking up 458 total yards en route to ending Minnesota's seven-game winning streak. It received a large contribution from its backfield, as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott both recorded a pair of touchdowns, with the former registering a career-high 189 scrimmage yards. Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing (80 yards) and receiving (109) as the team scored on each of its first seven possessions.

The Cowboys' pass rush also delivered, sacking Kirk Cousins seven times to increase the club's league-leading total to 42. Micah Parsons brought down the quarterback twice for his eighth career multi-sack performance, tying him for second-most over his first two seasons since 1982. The 23-year-old linebacker, who also forced a fumble, is third in the NFL with 10 sacks and is the fourth player since 1982 to post five multi-sack efforts through the first 10 games of a season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has performed well away from home this season, winning four of five games, including a 27-22 triumph over Green Bay in London in Week 5. The Giants are coming off a 31-18 home loss to Detroit, but Daniel Jones had his best performance of the year statistically. The 25-year-old quarterback threw for 341 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 50 yards and a score.

It was the first 300-yard effort in 17 games for Jones, who had a passer rating of 90 or higher in three of his last four road starts. Saquon Barkley is closing in on the third 1,000-yard season of his career as is second in the NFL with 953. The 25-year-old rushed 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in Week 3 and has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in seven career meetings with the Cowboys. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, calling for 46 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NFL picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Giants spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 155-109 roll on NFL picks, and find out.