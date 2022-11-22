The Dallas Cowboys will try for their fifth consecutive home victory when they host the NFC East-rival New York Giants as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule 2022. Dallas (7-3) hasn't lost in its own building since its season-opener against Tampa Bay and has won five straight home meetings with New York. The Giants (7-3) have lost 10 of their last 11 overall matchups against the Cowboys, including a 23-16 home setback in Week 3, and were trounced 30-3 in their only previous NFL Thanksgiving Day showdown in 1992.

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -9

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 44.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -420, New York +320

DAL: Cowboys are 22-8 against the spread in their last 30 games against division-rivals

NYG: Giants are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 meetings with Dallas

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas handed Minnesota just its second loss of the season last Sunday, posting an impressive 40-3 road victory in which it outgained the Vikings 458-183. Tony Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing and receiving, gaining 80 yards on the ground and 109 through the air. The 25-year-old running back also hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, marking the fourth time since 1990 and first since Todd Gurley in 2017 that a player has registered at least 75 yards rushing, 100 yards receiving and two TD catches in a game.

Pollard leads the league with an average of 154.7 scrimmage yards per game since Week 8 and is tied with Detroit's Jamaal Williams for the most touchdowns in that span with six. Ezekiel Elliott returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury and ran for a pair of scores against Minnesota. It was the 14th career game with at least two touchdowns on the ground for the two-time NFL rushing leader, who has recorded 10 overall TDs in 11 meetings with the Giants. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has performed well away from home this season, winning four of five games, including a 27-22 triumph over Green Bay in London in Week 5. The Giants are coming off a 31-18 home loss to Detroit, but Daniel Jones had his best performance of the year statistically. The 25-year-old quarterback threw for 341 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 50 yards and a score.

It was the first 300-yard effort in 17 games for Jones, who had a passer rating of 90 or higher in three of his last four road starts. Saquon Barkley is closing in on the third 1,000-yard season of his career as is second in the NFL with 953. The 25-year-old rushed 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in Week 3 and has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in seven career meetings with the Cowboys. See which team to pick here.

