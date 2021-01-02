The Dallas Cowboys will visit the New York Giants in a clash between NFC East rivals in Week 17. While some teams are eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, the Cowboys and Giants have scenarios to reach the postseason with a win. Dallas is 6-9, but the Cowboys have won three straight. New York is just 5-10, but a win and a loss by Washington would give the Giants the division title and a spot in the NFL playoff bracket.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as one-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Week 17 on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Cowboys -1

Cowboys vs. Giants over-under: 44.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Cowboys -125, Giants +105

DAL: Over has hit in 10 Cowboys games

NYG: Giants are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Cowboys can cover

New York is second-worst in the NFL in total offense (297.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (17.1 points per game) through 15 contests. In addition, the Giants own the fourth-worst passing offense (187.7 yards per game), while New York has allowed 48 sacks, second-most in the league.

New York also has trouble staying on the field on third down, converting only 37.1 percent of its opportunities to move the chains. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is also a force defensively, ranking second in tackles with 144. That setup, combined with a Dallas offense that is in the top 12 in total offense and passing offense, indicates a favorable spot for the Cowboys.

Why the Giants can cover

New York is allowing only 352.1 total yards per game this season, which includes just 111.6 rushing yards per contest. The Giants are also a top-10 scoring defense, giving up only 22.5 points per game, and have standouts in Blake Martinez and James Bradberry. Martinez is third in the NFL with 140 tackles, while Bradberry is fourth with 17 passes defended.

Offensively, the Giants should be able to find success, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Dallas is the worst team in the NFL in rushing defense, yielding 161.1 yards per game, while the Cowboys allow 5.0 yards per carry.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with six pass-catchers projected for at least 45 receiving yards. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see which side to back here.

So who wins Giants vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread hits over half the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Giants vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 119-77 roll, and find out.

