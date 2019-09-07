Cowboys vs. Giants odds, predictions: NFL picks from expert who's 22-11 on Dallas, New York games

In a renewal of one of the NFL's most heated rivalries, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2019 regular season with a meeting on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Giants made headlines in the offseason by using a top-10 draft pick on Daniel Jones as the heir apparent to Eli Manning at quarterback, but the two-time Super Bowl winner will start behind center Sunday. The Cowboys saw their preseason marked by the holdout of Ezekiel Elliott, but the star running back signed just in time for Week 1. The Cowboys won both meetings against the Giants last season. Dallas is a touchdown favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds. Before making your Cowboys vs. Giants picks, listen to the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football. He's also developed a reputation as an NFC East specialist, posting a strong record of 22-11 on against the spread picks involving the Giants or Cowboys the past two seasons.

In last year's Week 2 matchup between these clubs, Manning was sacked six times and Dallas held Saquon Barkley to 28 rushing yards in a 20-13 victory to cover a three-point spread.

Now, Hunt has locked in on the Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 matchup and released a confident point-spread pick that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Cowboys received a huge boost from the last-minute deal with Elliott, though it's unclear how much the running back will play Sunday. Coach Jason Garrett told the media Elliott has looked electric during the limited practice sessions he has taken part in since joining the team.

The Cowboys now open the season with perhaps the most dynamic triple-threat offense in the league with Elliott joining quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper. The wideout has been nursing a heel injury, but told the media he expects to be ready Sunday. Dallas also returns the core of a defense that ranked in the top 10 of most major categories and held opponents to 20.9 points per game last season.

Even so, Dallas is far from assured of covering the Cowboys vs. Giants spread against a New York club that enters the 2019 season with the proverbial chip on its shoulder.

The Giants were magnets for offseason criticism amid a series of personnel moves that many observers believed signaled the start of a lengthy rebuilding process. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns and veteran linebacker Landon Collins left to join the Washington Redskins. The selection of Jones ignited the rolling of countless eyeballs, but New York's brass appeared to be vindicated when the Duke product excelled in the preseason.

Moreover, despite a widespread perception that Manning's skills are in rapid decline, he started all 16 games and completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions a year ago. Barkley lived to his billing as an immediate star by rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 scores. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four more touchdowns.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but he's also identified a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Cowboys? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Cowboys spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the NFL expert who's hitting nearly 70 percent of his picks on these teams.