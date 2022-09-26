The Dallas Cowboys will try to continue their dominance of the series when they visit the upstart New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas has won nine of the past 10 meetings, but comes in without quarterback Dak Prescott to face a New York squad that is 2-0. The Giants edged the Carolina Panthers 19-16 last Sunday to get halfway to their 2021 win total. They went 4-13 last season, but they have been finding a way to win under new coach Brian Daboll. The Cowboys needed a last-second field goal to upset the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday with Cooper Rush leading the Dallas offense.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 1-point favorite in its latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: New York -1

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 39.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -105, New York -115

DAL: Cowboys were 8-1 ATS on the road last season

NYG: Giants were 3-5 ATS in their 2021 home games

Why the Giants can cover

Running back Saquon Barkley has topped 70 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2019. That approach could work against Dallas, which is sixth against the pass but 19th against the run (120.5 yards per game). Quarterback Daniel Jones has just 356 passing yards,but is completing almost 71 percent of his throws.

The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the past 10 meetings. While the Giants have won just one of the past 10 meetings, that one victory was a game Prescott missed. The defense will get after Cooper Rush, who is making his third start in a hostile environment. The Giants hurry the quarterback on 14 percent of dropbacks (fifth in NFL), and Cowboys QBs were knocked down on 11 percent of dropbacks in 2021 (fourth-most).

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings, covering in both in 2021, and has won nine of the 10 outright. Cooper Rush had a strong 2022 debut in place of Prescott, completing 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Tony Pollard had 98 total yards and a score, and young star CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 75 yards. Rush showed chemistry with Noah Brown, who had five catches for a team-high 91 yards and a score against the Bengals. The Cowboys also still have Ezekiel Elliott, who has almost 7,500 career rushing yards.

The defense is allowing 300 yards per game (sixth in NFL) on the strength of a pass defense yielding 180 (also sixth). The Cowboys are second in the NFL with eight sacks and allow just 4.7 yards per play (sixth). They have just one takeaway, but they led the NFL with 34 in 2021 and had a plus-14 turnover margin (T-1). Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked eight times and has one interception after going down 22 times and throwing seven picks in 11 games last season.

