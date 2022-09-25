The surprising New York Giants will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. The Giants (2-0) have won their games by a combined four points, but they bring confidence into this rivalry matchup after they went 4-13 last season. The Cowboys were left for dead after quarterback Dak Prescott was knocked out with a hand injury that required surgery. But backup Cooper Rush and a sturdy defense led Dallas to a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The Giants edged the Carolina Panthers 19-16 last Sunday behind a defense that shut down Baker Mayfield's passing attack. The Cowboys swept the two games last season, winning 44-20 at home in October and taking a 21-6 victory at MetLife in December.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 1-point favorite in its latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: New York -1

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 39 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -105, New York -115

DAL: Cowboys were 8-1 ATS on the road last season

NYG: Giants were 3-5 ATS in their 2021 home games

Why the Giants can cover

The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the past seven meetings, and Dallas' offense is likely to have its share of trouble with Cooper Rush at the helm. He has played in nine career games, so he could have trouble in a hostile environment, and New York's defense will harass him. The Giants have blitzed almost 24 percent of the time, fifth-most in the league, and hurried the QB on 8.5 percent of dropbacks, seventh-most. Dallas has allowed five sacks in 2022, and its QBs were knocked down on 11 percent of dropbacks in 2021 (fourth-most).

Dallas is averaging 11.5 points (31st in the NFL), while New York's defense allows 18 per contest (ninth). The Giants are yielding 317 yards per game (12th), while the Dallas offense averages 290 (26th). Opponents have converted five of 23 third-down attempts, a 21.7 percent rate that is the best in the NFL. New York running back Saquon Barkley will try to put up a game like he did in Week 1, when he rushed for 164 yards against the Titans. Dallas is yielding more than 120 per game (18th), and the Cowboys allowed 4.5 per carry in 2021.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings, covering in both in 2021, and has won nine of the 10 outright. Rush had a strong 2022 debut in place of Prescott, completing 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Tony Pollard had 98 total yards and a score, and young star CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 75 yards. Rush showed chemistry with Noah Brown, who had five catches for a team-high 91 yards and a score against the Bengals. The Cowboys also still have Ezekiel Elliott, who has almost 7,500 career rushing yards.

The defense has been the key, and likely will continue to be with Prescott on the shelf. The unit is allowing 300 yards per game (sixth in NFL) on the strength of a pass defense yielding 180 (also sixth). The Cowboys are second in the NFL with eight sacks and allow just 4.7 yards per play (sixth). They have just one takeaway, but they led the NFL with 34 in 2021 and had a plus-14 turnover margin (T-1). Giants QB Daniel Jones has been sacked eight times and has one interception after going down 22 times and throwing seven picks in 11 games last season.

